Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 59, Seton Catholic Central, N.Y. 57
Cambridge Springs 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 46
Central Mountain 71, Huntingdon 37
Downingtown West 51, Bayard Rustin High School 46
Highlands 76, North Allegheny 46
Kennedy Catholic 57, Meadville 48
McConnellsburg High School 71, Shalom Christian 43
Milton 64, Hughesville 60, OT
Monessen 47, Washington 41
Neumann 70, Montoursville 60
North Schuylkill 80, Mount Carmel 65
Octorara 61, Holy Ghost Prep 56
Otto-Eldred 52, Dubois Central Catholic 41
Palmerton 64, Bangor 42
Pittsburgh North Catholic 66, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45
Port Allegany 58, Austin 40
Pottsville 59, Schuylkill Haven 49
Pottsville Nativity 76, Williams Valley 50
Radnor 65, Springfield 34
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 46, Johnsonburg 33
Salisbury-Elk Lick 60, Meyersdale 51
Scranton Holy Cross 83, Forest City 55
Shikellamy 74, Berwick 62
South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 36
Susquehanna Township 62, Boiling Springs 55
Unionville 60, Erie East 32
Warren 74, Seneca 61
Wellsboro 64, Loyalsock 44
Williamsport 69, Cedar Cliff 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/