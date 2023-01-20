Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 22, Madawaska 18
Bonny Eagle 46, Noble 15
Central 62, Mattanawcook Academy 47
Central Aroostook 59, Washburn District 8
Gardiner Area 68, Lincoln Academy 26
Gray-New Gloucester 43, Wells 35
Machias 62, Woodland 25
Narraguagus 52, Jonesport-Beals 40
Penobscot Valley 40, Dexter Regional 31
Penquis Valley 36, Schenck 35
South Aroostook Community 72, Calais 26
Wisdom 81, Fort Fairfield 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/