Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 22, Madawaska 18

Bonny Eagle 46, Noble 15

Central 62, Mattanawcook Academy 47

Central Aroostook 59, Washburn District 8

Gardiner Area 68, Lincoln Academy 26

Gray-New Gloucester 43, Wells 35

Machias 62, Woodland 25

Narraguagus 52, Jonesport-Beals 40

Penobscot Valley 40, Dexter Regional 31

Penquis Valley 36, Schenck 35

South Aroostook Community 72, Calais 26

Wisdom 81, Fort Fairfield 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

