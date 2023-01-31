AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 41, AlWood-Cambridge 39

Annawan 57, Monmouth United 24

Ashton-Franklin Center 52, South Beloit 20

Augusta Southeastern 57, Pittsfield 28

Batavia 45, Wheaton North 42

Bureau Valley 53, Kewanee 40

Burlington Central 37, Prairie Ridge 34

Calhoun 64, Piasa Southwestern 36

Catlin (Salt Fork) 45, Watseka (coop) 33

Chicago ( SSICP) 46, Fenger 36

Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 26, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 8

Chicago (Ogden International) 41, Chicago North Grand 12

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51, Shepard 48

Chicago Little Village 22, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 12

Clemente 51, Chicago King 46

Clifton Central 45, Grant Park 36

Coal City 63, Herscher 60, OT

Cullom Tri-Point 59, Momence 31

DePaul College Prep 56, De La Salle 40

Downers South 68, Glenbard East 55

Earlville 46, Indian Creek 20

Elmwood 40, Brimfield 25

Eureka 46, Colfax Ridgeview 33

Fairbury Prairie Central 81, Bloomington Central Catholic 78

Fenwick 47, St. Laurence 24

Fieldcrest 53, Stanford Olympia 44

Fithian Oakwood 51, Gilman Iroquois West 30

Freeburg 57, Columbia 46

Freeport (Aquin) 49, Stockton 31

Galena 50, Orangeville 32

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 25

Gillespie 58, South Fork 44

    • Gillespie 58, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 44

    Glenbrook South 78, Hersey 70

    Hall 37, Sterling Newman 27

    Hamilton County 47, Carmi White County 41

    Havana 62, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 24

    Heyworth 47, Fisher 27

    Hillcrest 45, Tinley Park 34

    Hinckley-Big Rock 43, Kirkland Hiawatha 19

    Hope Academy 64, Josephinum 19

    Huntley 57, Hampshire 39

    Illini Central 50, Riverton 38

    Kelly 50, Juarez 29

    Knoxville 47, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

    Lakes Community 41, North Chicago 6

    LeRoy 46, El Paso-Gridley 44

    Lewistown 67, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 32

    Macomb 42, Liberty 23

    Manteno 43, Streator 29

    Mattoon 53, Olney (Richland County) 44

    McHenry 41, Cary-Grove 40

    Monmouth-Roseville 43, Morrison 41

    Nazareth 72, Conant 25

    Niles West 53, Lincoln Park 48

    Nokomis 58, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 27

    Orion 37, Riverdale 31

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 70, Peoria Christian 50

    Peotone 54, Lisle 14

    Plano 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 27

    Princeton 58, Mendota 30

    Princeville 51, Abingdon 45

    Prosser 29, Collins Academy 12

    Providence 56, Chicago Resurrection 41

    Putnam County 51, Henry 37

    Reed-Custer 43, Wilmington 30

    Rickover Naval 43, Chicago Vocational 18

    Roanoke-Benson 62, Ottawa Marquette 26

    Schaumburg 42, Prospect 36

    Serena 31, Newark 29

    Sherrard 57, Erie-Prophetstown 41

    South County 48, Carlinville 45

    St. Charles North 70, Plainfield East 64

    St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 23

    Thornridge 42, Southland 32

    Tremont 60, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 48

    Tri-County 54, ALAH 30

    Warren 39, Durand 4

    Wethersfield 47, Biggsville West Central 45

    Woodlands Academy 44, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 22

    Woodlawn 59, Christopher 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Flora vs. Edwards County, ppd. to Feb 8th.

    Harrisburg vs. Murphysboro, ccd.

    Johnston City vs. Bluford Webber, ppd. to Feb 1st.

    Newton vs. Pana, ccd.

    Sparta vs. Red Bud, ppd.

    Trico vs. Vienna, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

