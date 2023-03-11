AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Ann Arbor Huron 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38

Ann Arbor Skyline 60, Brighton 47

Battle Creek Central 44, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32

Belleville 52, Romulus 39

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Bedford 44

Clarkston 62, Waterford Mott 52

Dearborn 56, Franklin LIVONIA MI 32

Detroit Cass Tech 79, Detroit Western Intl 60

Detroit U-D Jesuit 62, Oak Park 47

East Kentwood 62, Byron Center 45

East Lansing 67, Lansing Waverly 50

Fenton 50, Hartland 42

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 78, Saginaw Heritage 52

Grand Blanc 84, Davison 59

Grosse Pointe South 68, Harper Woods 45

Holt 63, Mason 61

Hudsonville 59, Zeeland West 51

Kalamazoo Central 64, Mattawan 43

L’Anse 59, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56

Lincoln Park 53, Allen Park 45

Macomb Dakota 80, Port Huron Northern 77

Milford 42, Walled Lake Central 37

Mount Pleasant 57, Midland Dow 55, OT

Muskegon 51, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 47

ADVERTISEMENT

North Farmington 78, Detroit Ford 35

Northville 41, Canton 40, OT

Rochester Adams 45, Utica Eisenhower 44

Rockford 53, Grand Rapids Northview 49

St. Mary’s Prep 57, Birmingham Brother Rice 50

Traverse City Central 71, Petoskey 64, OT

Troy 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58

Warren De La Salle 57, Hamtramck 41

Division 2=

Sports

  • No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal

  • Tyger Campbell lifts No. 2 UCLA past Oregon in Pac-12 semis

  • AP sources: Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears

  • No. 13 Virginia tops Clemson, will meet Duke for ACC title

    • Boyne City 68, Grayling 48

    Bridgeport 83, Birch Run 34

    Cadillac 56, Hart 32

    Charlotte 70, Lansing Catholic 68

    Chelsea 53, Williamston 47

    Croswell-Lexington 46, Imlay City 35

    Dearborn Heights Robichaud 71, Dearborn Divine Child 66

    Detroit University Prep 55, Detroit HFA 26

    Detroit Voyageur 60, Detroit Cody 59

    Dundee 53, Ida 51

    Ferndale 72, Detroit Old Redford 50

    Flint Hamady 54, Corunna 35

    Fremont 57, Sparta 55

    Goodrich 67, Flint Powers 54

    Grand Rapids Christian 51, Ionia 36

    Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Otsego 29

    Hamilton 80, Allegan 51

    Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 65, Detroit Denby 50

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 73, Wyoming Godwin Heights 60

    Kingsford 68, Escanaba 51

    Marshall 63, Parchment 48

    Niles 65, Benton Harbor 61

    Notre Dame Prep 74, Macomb Lutheran North 45

    Redford Union 35, Livonia Clarenceville 31

    Richmond 57, Armada 49

    Saginaw 74, Carrollton 38

    Shepherd 47, Alma 44

    Spring Lake 45, Fruitport 37

    Standish-Sterling Central 59, Midland Bullock Creek 33

    Summit Academy North 57, Flat Rock 27

    Tecumseh 64, Adrian 59 OT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Warren Lincoln 55

    Division 3=

    Blanchard Montabella 26, Carson City-Crystal 25

    Cass City 49, Sandusky 30

    Centreville 47, Union City 46

    Clinton 74, Brooklyn Columbia Central 69

    Detroit Loyola 70, Madison Heights 44

    Ecorse 88, Allen Park Cabrini 37

    Flint Beecher 83, Burton Madison 58

    Gabriel Richard Catholic 70, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 58

    Grandville Calvin Christian 43, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 39

    Ishpeming 65, Westwood 47

    Jonesville 54, Hanover-Horton 36

    Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Schoolcraft 38, OT

    Laingsburg 62, Ovid-Elsie 22

    Lawton 59, Hartford 36

    Leslie 55, Stockbridge 40

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 54, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 43

    McBain 60, Evart 41

    Menominee 60, Iron Mountain 54

    Michigan Center 49, Napoleon 46

    Millington 60, Brown City 55

    ADVERTISEMENT

    New Haven 106, Memphis 19

    Niles Brandywine 42, Watervliet 36

    North Muskegon 61, Kent City 34

    Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 43

    Plymouth Christian 71, Southfield Bradford Academy 62

    Saginaw Nouvel 67, Reese 63

    Sanford-Meridian 43, Beal City 40

    Shelby 45, White Cloud 40

    St. Ignace 67, Elk Rapids 54

    Tawas 65, Lincoln-Alcona 41

    Traverse City St. Francis 46, Maple City Glen Lake 32

    Division 4=

    Baldwin 62, Pentwater 36

    Burton Genesee Christian 61, Dryden 33

    Clarkston Everest Collegiate 64, Novi Christian 38

    Colon 66, Mendon 52

    Detroit Public Safety 69, Detroit Douglass 63

    Eau Claire 56, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48

    Frankfort 58, Onekama 45

    Fruitport Calvary Christian 59, Muskegon Heights 46

    Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 39

    Hillman 63, Mio-Au Sable 53

    Hillsdale Academy 62, North Adams-Jerome 20

    Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Bellevue 49

    Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Traverse City Christian 32

    Lansing Christian 40, Fowler 38

    Lawrence 47, Marcellus 44

    Lenawee Christian 80, Pittsford 38

    Mackinaw City 58, Harbor Light Christian 38

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44

    Mesick 46, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Breckenridge 36

    Munising 70, Rapid River 44

    Onaway 58, Indian River-Inland Lakes 55

    Painesdale Jeffers 74, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57

    Peck 38, Ubly 37

    Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 59, Wakefield-Marenisco 56

    Rudyard 64, Pickford 55

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 71, Kingston 54

    Southfield Christian 46, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33

    Stephenson 56, Flint Powers 50

    Taylor Trillium Academy 69, Summerfield 48

    Watersmeet 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park 39

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Zion Christian 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.