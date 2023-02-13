BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (7) 20-2 97 1 2. Morgantown 17-4 86 2 3. Spring Valley (2) 17-3 82 3 4. Spring Mills (1) 16-0 74 4 5. Cabell Midland 16-5 59 5 6. University 13-7 47 6 7. Huntington 12-8 45 7 8. Woodrow Wilson 12-8 25 8 9. George Washington 13-6 21 T10 10. Parkersburg South 10-10 6 9

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (6) 20-1 96 1 2. Wayne (4) 20-1 94 2 3. East Fairmont 20-2 78 4 4. Ripley 16-5 67 3 5. Robert C. Byrd 15-4 64 T5 6. Lewis County 14-5 46 9 7. Philip Barbour 11-8 42 T5 8. Nitro 11-11 24 7 9. Logan 9-11 20 8 10. Keyser 12-8 10 NR

Others receiving votes: PikeView 5, Winfield 4.

Class AA

1. Summers County (5) 17-4 94 3 2. Wyoming East (4) 16-3 91 2 3. Mingo Central (1) 17-2 85 1 4. Williamstown 17-4 67 5 5. Wheeling Central 16-5 60 4 6. St. Marys 14-7 50 6 7. Charleston Catholic 11-9 34 T7 8. Ritchie County 13-7 27 9 9. Chapmanville 14-6 23 10 10. Parkersburg Catholic 11-7 16 T7

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (10) 15-6 100 1 2. Doddridge County 16-4 85 2 (tie) Tucker County 15-2 85 3 4. Webster County 16-3 62 5 5. Greenbrier West 15-4 60 4 6. James Monroe 14-5 57 6 7. Tolsia 13-8 39 8 8. Gilmer County 10-10 24 7 9. Pendleton County 10-3 20 10 10. Tug Valley 7-8 9 9

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 3.