BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 13, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (7) 20-2 97 1
2. Morgantown 17-4 86 2
3. Spring Valley (2) 17-3 82 3
4. Spring Mills (1) 16-0 74 4
5. Cabell Midland 16-5 59 5
6. University 13-7 47 6
7. Huntington 12-8 45 7
8. Woodrow Wilson 12-8 25 8
9. George Washington 13-6 21 T10
10. Parkersburg South 10-10 6 9

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (6) 20-1 96 1
2. Wayne (4) 20-1 94 2
3. East Fairmont 20-2 78 4
4. Ripley 16-5 67 3
5. Robert C. Byrd 15-4 64 T5
6. Lewis County 14-5 46 9
7. Philip Barbour 11-8 42 T5
8. Nitro 11-11 24 7
9. Logan 9-11 20 8
10. Keyser 12-8 10 NR

Others receiving votes: PikeView 5, Winfield 4.

Class AA

1. Summers County (5) 17-4 94 3
2. Wyoming East (4) 16-3 91 2
3. Mingo Central (1) 17-2 85 1
4. Williamstown 17-4 67 5
5. Wheeling Central 16-5 60 4
6. St. Marys 14-7 50 6
7. Charleston Catholic 11-9 34 T7
8. Ritchie County 13-7 27 9
9. Chapmanville 14-6 23 10
10. Parkersburg Catholic 11-7 16 T7
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.

    • Class A

    1. Cameron (10) 15-6 100 1
    2. Doddridge County 16-4 85 2
    (tie) Tucker County 15-2 85 3
    4. Webster County 16-3 62 5
    5. Greenbrier West 15-4 60 4
    6. James Monroe 14-5 57 6
    7. Tolsia 13-8 39 8
    8. Gilmer County 10-10 24 7
    9. Pendleton County 10-3 20 10
    10. Tug Valley 7-8 9 9

    Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 3.

