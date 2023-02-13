BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|1. Wheeling Park (7)
|20-2
|97
|1
|2. Morgantown
|17-4
|86
|2
|3. Spring Valley (2)
|17-3
|82
|3
|4. Spring Mills (1)
|16-0
|74
|4
|5. Cabell Midland
|16-5
|59
|5
|6. University
|13-7
|47
|6
|7. Huntington
|12-8
|45
|7
|8. Woodrow Wilson
|12-8
|25
|8
|9. George Washington
|13-6
|21
|T10
|10. Parkersburg South
|10-10
|6
|9
Others receiving votes: St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.
|1. North Marion (6)
|20-1
|96
|1
|2. Wayne (4)
|20-1
|94
|2
|3. East Fairmont
|20-2
|78
|4
|4. Ripley
|16-5
|67
|3
|5. Robert C. Byrd
|15-4
|64
|T5
|6. Lewis County
|14-5
|46
|9
|7. Philip Barbour
|11-8
|42
|T5
|8. Nitro
|11-11
|24
|7
|9. Logan
|9-11
|20
|8
|10. Keyser
|12-8
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: PikeView 5, Winfield 4.
|1. Summers County (5)
|17-4
|94
|3
|2. Wyoming East (4)
|16-3
|91
|2
|3. Mingo Central (1)
|17-2
|85
|1
|4. Williamstown
|17-4
|67
|5
|5. Wheeling Central
|16-5
|60
|4
|6. St. Marys
|14-7
|50
|6
|7. Charleston Catholic
|11-9
|34
|T7
|8. Ritchie County
|13-7
|27
|9
|9. Chapmanville
|14-6
|23
|10
|10. Parkersburg Catholic
|11-7
|16
|T7
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.
|1. Cameron (10)
|15-6
|100
|1
|2. Doddridge County
|16-4
|85
|2
|(tie) Tucker County
|15-2
|85
|3
|4. Webster County
|16-3
|62
|5
|5. Greenbrier West
|15-4
|60
|4
|6. James Monroe
|14-5
|57
|6
|7. Tolsia
|13-8
|39
|8
|8. Gilmer County
|10-10
|24
|7
|9. Pendleton County
|10-3
|20
|10
|10. Tug Valley
|7-8
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 3.