Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Center-Stanton 78, Richardton-Taylor 42
Century 78, Legacy 56
Faith, S.D. 84, Hettinger/Scranton 47
Fargo Davies 56, Fargo Shanley 49
Fargo North 94, West Fargo 82
Fargo South 77, Valley City 62
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 92, Warwick 50
Garrison 85, Max 36
Glen Ullin-Hebron 75, New Salem-Almont 59
Harvey-Wells County 64, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51
Hillsboro/Central Valley 67, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 36
Killdeer 65, New England 49
Kindred 53, Grafton 50
Maple River 44, Lisbon 32
Minot 73, Jamestown 67
North Prairie 65, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 45
Park Christian, Minn. 62, Enderlin 55
Pierre, S.D. 89, Bismarck 67
Sargent County 72, Oak Grove Lutheran 59
Sheyenne 80, Devils Lake 73
Shiloh 76, Flasher 53
Thompson 75, Midway-Minto 48
Turtle Mountain 91, Watford City 52
Wahpeton 97, Grand Forks Central 94, 2OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/