Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 71

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Cle. VASJ 50

Cols. Patriot Prep 70, New Hope Christian 65

Fairfield 58, RULH 29

Franklin 70, Germantown Valley View 45

Newton Falls 61, Columbiana Crestview 50

Northside Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 30

Parma Hts. Holy Name 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 53

Pataskala Licking Hts. 63, Utica 48

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 51

Shelby 87, Sparta Highland 53

Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, London 47

Tiffin Calvert 57, Norwalk St. Paul 34

Trotwood-Madison 71, Cin. Hughes 48

W. Jefferson 53, N. Lewisburg Triad 50

W. Liberty-Salem 54, Mechanicsburg 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

