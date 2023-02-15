AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 63, Andover Central 34

Axtell 72, Troy 47

BV Northwest 69, Blue Valley 66

Basehor-Linwood 67, KC Turner 30

Beloit 58, Salina Sacred Heart 38

Bennington 54, Ell-Saline 45

Berean Academy 40, Elyria Christian 36

Bucklin 55, Ashland 45

Burlingame 40, Mission Valley 31

Burlington 68, Santa Fe Trail 43

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 57, Burden Central 40

Central Plains 55, Ness City 37

Centralia 61, Blue Valley 50

Chaparral 62, Kingman 50

Chase County 54, Madison/Hamilton 52

Cheney 80, Medicine Lodge 55

Circle 69, Augusta 51

Clearwater 55, El Dorado 27

Clifton-Clyde 69, Valley Heights 45

Colby 56, Scott City 52

Columbus 69, Baxter Springs 53

Concordia 70, Phillipsburg 44

Crest 47, Uniontown 34

Derby 63, Wichita Campus 36

Emporia 44, Manhattan 40

Eudora 68, Louisburg 32

Fairfield 66, South Barber 58

Fort Scott 60, Labette County 52

Frontenac 46, Girard 44

Galena 51, Riverton 33

Garden City 49, Dodge City 45

Garden Plain 54, Douglass 33

Goddard 48, Salina Central 42

Goddard-Eisenhower 59, Valley Center 49

Greeley County 83, Weskan 41

Halstead 54, Lyons 48

Hanover 58, Washington County 25

Hays 60, Abilene 44

Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Great Bend 60

Heritage Christian 67, KC Bishop Ward 52

Hesston 41, Haven 39

Highland Park 80, Atchison 51

    • Hillsboro 71, Nickerson 28

    Hoisington 60, Larned 37

    Hoxie 53, Ellis 33

    Hugoton 68, Ulysses 22

    Humboldt 70, Bluestem 34

    Hutchinson 52, Maize South 49

    Iola 70, Osawatomie 32

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Wichita Southeast 47

    La Crosse 69, Pawnee Heights 66, OT

    Lakeside 63, Wilson 42

    Little River 75, Spearville 52

    Macksville 74, Otis-Bison 40

    Maize 60, Arkansas City 55

    Marmaton Valley 59, Jayhawk Linn 55

    Maur Hill - Mount Academy 47, Pleasant Ridge 40

    McPherson 49, Buhler 31

    Meade 80, Minneola 39

    Mill Valley 56, SM West 45

    Minneapolis 47, Republic County 25

    Mulvane 63, Winfield 50

    Northern Valley 67, Cheylin 56

    Norton 55, Trego 38

    Olathe South 63, Gardner-Edgerton 55

    Olathe West 86, SM Northwest 78

    Onaga 50, Frankfort 47

    Osage City 60, St. Mary’s 55

    Osborne 64, Sylvan-Lucas 47

    Oswego 62, Chetopa 24

    Ottawa 67, Paola 30

    Parsons 64, Coffeyville 61

    Pittsburg 56, Chanute 48

    Pratt 71, Smoky Valley 61

    Pratt Skyline 51, Norwich 48

    Riley County 48, Council Grove 34

    Rock Creek 70, Chapman 42

    Rose Hill 48, Wellington 44

    Royal Valley 48, Nemaha Central 47, OT

    SM South 56, Olathe East 44

    South Gray 58, South Central 55

    Southeast Saline 63, Ellsworth 41

    St. Thomas Aquinas 66, BV Southwest 53

    Stafford 56, Cunningham 52

    Topeka Seaman 56, Leavenworth 50

    Victoria 48, Kinsley 46

    Washburn Rural 61, Topeka 35

    Wellsville 65, Anderson County 49

    West Elk 61, Flinthills 49

    Wichita Classical 55, Goessel 26

    Wichita Collegiate 47, Andale 42

    Wichita Heights 65, Wichita North 28

    Wichita Independent 90, Belle Plaine 50

    Wichita Life Prep 78, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 47

    Wichita South 57, Wichita Northwest 53

    Wichita Trinity 52, Conway Springs 46

    Wichita West 65, Wichita East 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

