Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 67, Windsor 57

Burlington 66, Essex 50

Champlain Valley Union 47, Colchester 34

Fair Haven Union 52, Mount St. Joseph Academy 28

Green Mountain Union 43, White River Valley 37

Hartford 56, Springfield 24

Long Trail 67, Proctor 37

Middlebury Union 47, Milton 29

Mount Abraham Union 49, Missisquoi Valley Union 42

North Country Union 43, Mount Mansfield Union 33

Poultney 50, West Rutland 37

Rice Memorial 67, South Burlington 58

Rivendell, N.H. 65, Mill River Union 33

Rutland 58, Brattleboro 34

St. Johnsbury Academy 59, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 51

Woodstock Union 48, Otter Valley Union 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

