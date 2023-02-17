Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 67, Windsor 57
Burlington 66, Essex 50
Champlain Valley Union 47, Colchester 34
Fair Haven Union 52, Mount St. Joseph Academy 28
Green Mountain Union 43, White River Valley 37
Hartford 56, Springfield 24
Long Trail 67, Proctor 37
Middlebury Union 47, Milton 29
Mount Abraham Union 49, Missisquoi Valley Union 42
North Country Union 43, Mount Mansfield Union 33
Poultney 50, West Rutland 37
Rice Memorial 67, South Burlington 58
Rivendell, N.H. 65, Mill River Union 33
Rutland 58, Brattleboro 34
St. Johnsbury Academy 59, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 51
Woodstock Union 48, Otter Valley Union 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/