Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 61
Chaparral 45, Garden Plain 34
Colby 66, Cimarron 29
Crest 53, Yates Center 34
Dighton 55, Rawlins County 46
Elkhart 61, Southwestern Hts. 41
Emporia 50, Junction City 36
Galena 40, Columbus 29
Girard 68, Baxter Springs 34
Haven 62, Halstead 34
Hesston 41, Smoky Valley 33
Hiawatha 46, Royal Valley 36
Highland Park 76, KC Sumner 61
Hillsboro 71, Lyons 40
Hogan Prep, Mo. 75, Metro Academy 69
Hugoton 49, Holcomb 35
KC Bishop Ward 82, Cair Paravel 49
Kingman 67, Belle Plaine, Minn. 52
Lakeside 88, Natoma 21
Leavenworth 59, Lansing 29
Linn 62, Doniphan West 48
Little River 58, Inman 39
Maize South 53, Derby 47
Manhattan 78, Washburn Rural 70
Marysville 60, Chapman 33
Nemaha Central 55, Jefferson West 50
Neodesha 58, Bluestem 53
Northern Heights 59, Hartford 51
Northern Valley 64, Golden Plains 18
Norwich 54, Fairfield 44
Olathe East 61, Olathe North 53
Olathe South 67, Olathe West 58
Ottawa 40, Baldwin 40
Perry-Lecompton 61, Riverside 38
Pittsburg 58, Fort Scott 39
Pittsburg Colgan 57, Frontenac 55
Pleasanton 35, Southeast 31
Rossville 62, Riley County 44
SM East 62, SM West 51
Sabetha 54, Holton 42
Silver Lake 51, Rock Creek 40
St. Mary’s 73, Council Grove 49
Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka 44
Topeka Seaman 43, Basehor-Linwood 42
Trego 62, Smith Center 49
Valley Heights 62, Onaga 44
Victoria 71, Ness City 56
Wabaunsee 54, Herington 26
Wellington 54, Clearwater 21
Wellsville 65, Santa Fe Trail 55
Wichita Collegiate 77, El Dorado 39
Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46
Wichita Sunrise 92, Redemption Christian Homeschool, Texas 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/