Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 61

Chaparral 45, Garden Plain 34

Colby 66, Cimarron 29

Crest 53, Yates Center 34

Dighton 55, Rawlins County 46

Elkhart 61, Southwestern Hts. 41

Emporia 50, Junction City 36

Galena 40, Columbus 29

Girard 68, Baxter Springs 34

Haven 62, Halstead 34

Hesston 41, Smoky Valley 33

Hiawatha 46, Royal Valley 36

Highland Park 76, KC Sumner 61

Hillsboro 71, Lyons 40

Hogan Prep, Mo. 75, Metro Academy 69

Hugoton 49, Holcomb 35

KC Bishop Ward 82, Cair Paravel 49

Kingman 67, Belle Plaine, Minn. 52

Lakeside 88, Natoma 21

Leavenworth 59, Lansing 29

Linn 62, Doniphan West 48

Little River 58, Inman 39

Maize South 53, Derby 47

Manhattan 78, Washburn Rural 70

Marysville 60, Chapman 33

Nemaha Central 55, Jefferson West 50

Neodesha 58, Bluestem 53

Northern Heights 59, Hartford 51

Northern Valley 64, Golden Plains 18

Norwich 54, Fairfield 44

Olathe East 61, Olathe North 53

Olathe South 67, Olathe West 58

Ottawa 40, Baldwin 40

Perry-Lecompton 61, Riverside 38

Pittsburg 58, Fort Scott 39

Pittsburg Colgan 57, Frontenac 55

Pleasanton 35, Southeast 31

Rossville 62, Riley County 44

SM East 62, SM West 51

Sabetha 54, Holton 42

Silver Lake 51, Rock Creek 40

St. Mary’s 73, Council Grove 49

Topeka Hayden 55, Topeka 44

    • Topeka Seaman 43, Basehor-Linwood 42

    Trego 62, Smith Center 49

    Valley Heights 62, Onaga 44

    Victoria 71, Ness City 56

    Wabaunsee 54, Herington 26

    Wellington 54, Clearwater 21

    Wellsville 65, Santa Fe Trail 55

    Wichita Collegiate 77, El Dorado 39

    Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46

    Wichita Sunrise 92, Redemption Christian Homeschool, Texas 40

    ___

