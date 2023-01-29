AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Kearney 46, Omaha Benson 44

Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23

Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31

Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49

Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25

Millard North 75, Papillion-LaVista 45

Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Kimball 28

Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Sidney 68, Brush, Colo. 15

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Christian 34, Columbus Scotus 25

Central Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Aurora 35, Grand Island Northwest 30

Crete 60, Schuyler 14

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Axtell 34, Hi-Line 23

MNAC Tournament=

Third Place=

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Sandhills Valley 17

NCC Tournament=

Third Place=

Arlington 44, Syracuse 29

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Southwest 51, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Broken Bow 57, Ogallala 43

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo 41, Malcolm 35

Fifth Place=

Plattsmouth 52, Nebraska City 19

Third Place=

Beatrice 46, Platteview 33

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Kenesaw 46, Harvard 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

