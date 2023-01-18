AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 82, Legacy 66

Cavalier 66, Hatton-Northwood 32

Central Cass 66, Linton/HMB 34

Central McLean 65, Washburn 25

Century 72, Minot 64

Fargo Davies 62, Devils Lake 52

Grand Forks Central 85, Valley City 77

Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo 55

Jamestown 54, St. Mary’s 43

Kidder County 51, Napoleon 38

LaMoure/L-M 57, Griggs/Midkota 36

Leola/Frederick, S.D. 36, Ellendale 30

Mandan 71, Dickinson 60

May-Port CG 58, North Border 44

Mott-Regent 54, Bison, S.D. 20

Our Redeemer’s 61, Surrey 47

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 49, Midway-Minto 21

Rugby 57, Bottineau 43

Sheyenne 58, Fargo Shanley 50

St. John 65, North Star 32

Stanley 53, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 50

Thompson 72, Larimore 25

Trenton 54, Parshall 45

Wahpeton 80, Fargo South 57

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 58, Enderlin 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.