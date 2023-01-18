Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 82, Legacy 66
Cavalier 66, Hatton-Northwood 32
Central Cass 66, Linton/HMB 34
Central McLean 65, Washburn 25
Century 72, Minot 64
Fargo Davies 62, Devils Lake 52
Grand Forks Central 85, Valley City 77
Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo 55
Jamestown 54, St. Mary’s 43
Kidder County 51, Napoleon 38
LaMoure/L-M 57, Griggs/Midkota 36
Leola/Frederick, S.D. 36, Ellendale 30
Mandan 71, Dickinson 60
May-Port CG 58, North Border 44
Mott-Regent 54, Bison, S.D. 20
Our Redeemer’s 61, Surrey 47
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 49, Midway-Minto 21
Rugby 57, Bottineau 43
Sheyenne 58, Fargo Shanley 50
St. John 65, North Star 32
Stanley 53, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 50
Thompson 72, Larimore 25
Trenton 54, Parshall 45
Wahpeton 80, Fargo South 57
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 58, Enderlin 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/