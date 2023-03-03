AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern C=

Loser Out=

Mon-Dak 50, Lustre Christian, Mont. 33

NDHSAA Class A=

East Region=

Loser Out=

Fargo North 79, Wahpeton 64

Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo Horace 49

Semifinal=

Sheyenne 56, Fargo Davies 45

West Fargo 57, Grand Forks Red River 50

West Region=

Quarterfinal=

Bismarck 53, St. Mary’s 48

Century 56, Dickinson 34

Legacy 82, Jamestown 47

Minot 76, Mandan 49

NDHSAA Class B=

State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28

Garrison 45, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 33

Rugby 67, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48

Thompson 66, Edgeley/K-M 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.