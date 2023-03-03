Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern C=
Loser Out=
Mon-Dak 50, Lustre Christian, Mont. 33
NDHSAA Class A=
East Region=
Loser Out=
Fargo North 79, Wahpeton 64
Fargo Shanley 57, West Fargo Horace 49
Semifinal=
Sheyenne 56, Fargo Davies 45
West Fargo 57, Grand Forks Red River 50
West Region=
Quarterfinal=
Bismarck 53, St. Mary’s 48
Century 56, Dickinson 34
Legacy 82, Jamestown 47
Minot 76, Mandan 49
NDHSAA Class B=
State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central Cass 61, Bowman County 28
Garrison 45, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 33
Rugby 67, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48
Thompson 66, Edgeley/K-M 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/