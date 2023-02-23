AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B1Subdistrict=

Subdistrict B-1=

Norris 42, Beatrice 39

Subdistrict B-2=

Plattsmouth 48, Nebraska City 25

Subdistrict B-3=

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli 45

Platteview 83, Ralston 65

Subdistrict B-4=

Elkhorn 61, Elkhorn Mount Michael 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Elkhorn North 34

Subdistrict B-5=

Bennington 72, Schuyler 25

Blair 68, South Sioux City 56

Subdistrict B-7=

Grand Island Northwest 46, Lexington 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.