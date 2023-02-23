Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B1Subdistrict=
Subdistrict B-1=
Norris 42, Beatrice 39
Subdistrict B-2=
Plattsmouth 48, Nebraska City 25
Subdistrict B-3=
Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Omaha Roncalli 45
Platteview 83, Ralston 65
Subdistrict B-4=
Elkhorn 61, Elkhorn Mount Michael 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Elkhorn North 34
Subdistrict B-5=
Bennington 72, Schuyler 25
Blair 68, South Sioux City 56
Subdistrict B-7=
Grand Island Northwest 46, Lexington 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/