Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 53, Huntington 38
Amity 56, Taft 16
Astoria 60, St. Helens 46
Baker 47, Pendleton 18
Barlow 73, Gresham 13
Beaverton 58, Mountainside 28
Bonanza 54, North Lake/Paisley 35
Brookings-Harbor 46, Cascade Christian 34
C.S. Lewis 34, McKenzie 10
Canby 60, Hillsboro 38
Chiloquin 47, Crosspoint Christian 25
Clackamas 70, Central Catholic 8
Colton 38, Culver 16
Corbett 59, Riverdale 38
Country Christian 52, N. Clackamas Christian 35
Cove 34, Joseph 29, OT
Crescent Valley 69, McKay 44
Dallas 54, Corvallis 24
Elkton 42, Camas Valley 16
Enterprise 39, Heppner 30
Forest Grove 40, Sherwood 38
Gladstone 47, Molalla 35
Henley 56, Phoenix 44
Ione/Arlington 47, Condon 33
Irrigon 40, Weston-McEwen 36
Jefferson 49, Dayton 28
Jefferson PDX 61, Grant 19
Jesuit 74, Sunset 48
Knappa 53, Gaston 28
La Grande 57, Ontario 10
La Pine 36, Siuslaw 4
Liberty 56, Glencoe 29
Lincoln 47, Franklin 28
Marist 51, North Bend 29
Marshfield 54, Junction City 30
McLoughlin 58, Burns 18
McMinnville 58, Century 44
McNary 52, South Salem 50
Mitchell/Spray 51, Bickleton, Wash. 14
Mountain View 58, Caldera 29
Myrtle Point 33, Days Creek 16
Neah-Kah-Nie 33, Warrenton 30
Nelson 75, Reynolds 30
Nixyaawii 58, Union 36
North Douglas 85, Riddle 14
North Medford 39, South Eugene 36
North Valley 43, St. Mary’s 35
Nyssa 60, Umatilla 19
Oakridge 57, Bandon 24
Pilot Rock 49, Elgin 41
Pleasant Hill 41, Elmira 19
Powder Valley 38, Imbler 32
Putnam 79, Wilsonville 72, OT
Rainier 47, Yamhill-Carlton 42
Ridgeview 44, Redmond 39
Sandy 57, David Douglas 31
Santiam Christian 74, Creswell 51
Seaside 32, Tillamook 18
Sheridan 66, Scio 39
Silverton 60, Lebanon 53
South Albany 44, Central 39
South Medford 59, Sheldon 50
South Wasco County 64, Dufur 38
Southridge 60, Aloha 25
Springfield 47, Crater 42
St. Paul 72, Willamette Valley Christian 18
Summit 64, Bend 48
Sutherlin 61, Coquille 41
Thurston 54, Ashland 22
Topeka, Kan. 62, Junction City 25
Trout Lake, Wash. 72, Horizon Christian Hood River 16
Umpqua Valley Christian 54, New Hope Christian 43
Vale 51, Riverdale 11
Valley Catholic 52, Catlin Gabel 16
Wallowa 53, Pine Eagle 29
West Salem 64, Sprague 40
Western Christian High School 34, Oregon Episcopal 25
Willamette 49, Grants Pass 31
Willamina 40, Blanchet Catholic 32
Woodburn 34, West Albany 27
Yoncalla 43, Powers 38, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/