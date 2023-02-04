AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 53, Huntington 38

Amity 56, Taft 16

Astoria 60, St. Helens 46

Baker 47, Pendleton 18

Barlow 73, Gresham 13

Beaverton 58, Mountainside 28

Bonanza 54, North Lake/Paisley 35

Brookings-Harbor 46, Cascade Christian 34

C.S. Lewis 34, McKenzie 10

Canby 60, Hillsboro 38

Chiloquin 47, Crosspoint Christian 25

Clackamas 70, Central Catholic 8

Colton 38, Culver 16

Corbett 59, Riverdale 38

Country Christian 52, N. Clackamas Christian 35

Cove 34, Joseph 29, OT

Crescent Valley 69, McKay 44

Dallas 54, Corvallis 24

Elkton 42, Camas Valley 16

Enterprise 39, Heppner 30

Forest Grove 40, Sherwood 38

Gladstone 47, Molalla 35

Henley 56, Phoenix 44

Ione/Arlington 47, Condon 33

Irrigon 40, Weston-McEwen 36

Jefferson 49, Dayton 28

Jefferson PDX 61, Grant 19

Jesuit 74, Sunset 48

Knappa 53, Gaston 28

La Grande 57, Ontario 10

La Pine 36, Siuslaw 4

Liberty 56, Glencoe 29

Lincoln 47, Franklin 28

Marist 51, North Bend 29

Marshfield 54, Junction City 30

McLoughlin 58, Burns 18

McMinnville 58, Century 44

McNary 52, South Salem 50

Mitchell/Spray 51, Bickleton, Wash. 14

Mountain View 58, Caldera 29

Myrtle Point 33, Days Creek 16

Neah-Kah-Nie 33, Warrenton 30

Nelson 75, Reynolds 30

Nixyaawii 58, Union 36

North Douglas 85, Riddle 14

North Medford 39, South Eugene 36

    • North Valley 43, St. Mary’s 35

    Nyssa 60, Umatilla 19

    Oakridge 57, Bandon 24

    Pilot Rock 49, Elgin 41

    Pleasant Hill 41, Elmira 19

    Powder Valley 38, Imbler 32

    Putnam 79, Wilsonville 72, OT

    Rainier 47, Yamhill-Carlton 42

    Ridgeview 44, Redmond 39

    Sandy 57, David Douglas 31

    Santiam Christian 74, Creswell 51

    Seaside 32, Tillamook 18

    Sheridan 66, Scio 39

    Silverton 60, Lebanon 53

    South Albany 44, Central 39

    South Medford 59, Sheldon 50

    South Wasco County 64, Dufur 38

    Southridge 60, Aloha 25

    Springfield 47, Crater 42

    St. Paul 72, Willamette Valley Christian 18

    Summit 64, Bend 48

    Sutherlin 61, Coquille 41

    Thurston 54, Ashland 22

    Topeka, Kan. 62, Junction City 25

    Trout Lake, Wash. 72, Horizon Christian Hood River 16

    Umpqua Valley Christian 54, New Hope Christian 43

    Vale 51, Riverdale 11

    Valley Catholic 52, Catlin Gabel 16

    Wallowa 53, Pine Eagle 29

    West Salem 64, Sprague 40

    Western Christian High School 34, Oregon Episcopal 25

    Willamette 49, Grants Pass 31

    Willamina 40, Blanchet Catholic 32

    Woodburn 34, West Albany 27

    Yoncalla 43, Powers 38, OT

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

