AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)

By The Associated PressFebruary 13, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (11) 28-0 110 1
2. Bradley Central 26-1 91 3
3. Blackman 25-2 90 2
4. Coffee County 27-2 72 4
5. Cookeville 23-4 66 5
6. Stewarts Creek 25-3 54 6
7. Bartlett 25-7 41 T10
8. Gallatin 23-4 19 8
9. Warren County 21-7 15 T10
10. Sevier County 21-6 13 NR
(tie) Heritage 22-5 13 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (10) 25-0 109 1
2. Upperman (1) 25-3 98 2
3. Creek Wood 23-3 81 3
4. Elizabethton 23-4 73 5
5. Livingston Academy 23-5 67 4
6. Greeneville 21-7 38 T8
7. Cumberland County 21-7 31 T8
8. White County 21-9 28 7
(tie) South Gibson 20-7 28 10
10. Lincoln County 22-4 21 6
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points: Murfreesboro Central Magnet 18.

Tennessee

  • Tennessee closes in on trans youth care ban; lawsuit pledged

  • Tennessee GOP introduces bills that would shake up Nashville

  • Tennessee Senate speaker recovering after pacemaker inserted

  • Tennessee Tech-Tennessee State game ends after injury

    • Division I - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Westview (10) 25-0 107 1
    2. York Institute 27-2 97 2
    3. Alcoa (1) 27-2 92 3
    4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 22-5 70 4
    5. Gibson County 22-7 57 5
    6. McMinn Central 20-6 44 6
    7. Cheatham County 24-4 34 8
    7. Huntingdon 22-5 34 7
    (tie) Summertown 20-6 34 10
    10. Community 20-6 27 9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Wayne County (11) 28-0 110 1
    2. Clay County 22-5 85 3
    3. Hampton 24-2 81 2
    4. McKenzie 17-7 69 5
    5. Houston County 21-4 54 6
    6. Pickett County 17-8 48 8
    7. Dresden 19-7 42 4
    8. Richland 19-6 36 7
    9. Clarkrange 20-10 34 9
    10. South Fulton 19-6 23 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 19.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Ensworth (10) 24-3 109 1
    2. Briarcrest (1) 21-3 99 2
    3. Harpeth Hall 22-4 87 3
    4. Knoxville Webb 17-8 57 4
    5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 15-9 48 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 34.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (10) 26-4 109 1
    2. Nashville Christian (1) 30-2 98 2
    3. CAK 25-5 87 3
    4. Middle Tennessee Christian 21-8 38 NE
    5. Trinity Christian Academy 20-6 36 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Ezell-Harding 34. Clarksville Academy 26. University-Jackson 12.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens.¤
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.