Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bearden (11)
|28-0
|110
|1
|2. Bradley Central
|26-1
|91
|3
|3. Blackman
|25-2
|90
|2
|4. Coffee County
|27-2
|72
|4
|5. Cookeville
|23-4
|66
|5
|6. Stewarts Creek
|25-3
|54
|6
|7. Bartlett
|25-7
|41
|T10
|8. Gallatin
|23-4
|19
|8
|9. Warren County
|21-7
|15
|T10
|10. Sevier County
|21-6
|13
|NR
|(tie) Heritage
|22-5
|13
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (10)
|25-0
|109
|1
|2. Upperman (1)
|25-3
|98
|2
|3. Creek Wood
|23-3
|81
|3
|4. Elizabethton
|23-4
|73
|5
|5. Livingston Academy
|23-5
|67
|4
|6. Greeneville
|21-7
|38
|T8
|7. Cumberland County
|21-7
|31
|T8
|8. White County
|21-9
|28
|7
|(tie) South Gibson
|20-7
|28
|10
|10. Lincoln County
|22-4
|21
|6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Murfreesboro Central Magnet 18.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Westview (10)
|25-0
|107
|1
|2. York Institute
|27-2
|97
|2
|3. Alcoa (1)
|27-2
|92
|3
|4. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|22-5
|70
|4
|5. Gibson County
|22-7
|57
|5
|6. McMinn Central
|20-6
|44
|6
|7. Cheatham County
|24-4
|34
|8
|7. Huntingdon
|22-5
|34
|7
|(tie) Summertown
|20-6
|34
|10
|10. Community
|20-6
|27
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wayne County (11)
|28-0
|110
|1
|2. Clay County
|22-5
|85
|3
|3. Hampton
|24-2
|81
|2
|4. McKenzie
|17-7
|69
|5
|5. Houston County
|21-4
|54
|6
|6. Pickett County
|17-8
|48
|8
|7. Dresden
|19-7
|42
|4
|8. Richland
|19-6
|36
|7
|9. Clarkrange
|20-10
|34
|9
|10. South Fulton
|19-6
|23
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 19.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ensworth (10)
|24-3
|109
|1
|2. Briarcrest (1)
|21-3
|99
|2
|3. Harpeth Hall
|22-4
|87
|3
|4. Knoxville Webb
|17-8
|57
|4
|5. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|15-9
|48
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 34.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (10)
|26-4
|109
|1
|2. Nashville Christian (1)
|30-2
|98
|2
|3. CAK
|25-5
|87
|3
|4. Middle Tennessee Christian
|21-8
|38
|NE
|5. Trinity Christian Academy
|20-6
|36
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ezell-Harding 34. Clarksville Academy 26. University-Jackson 12.
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; Knoxville News, Knoxville; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens.¤