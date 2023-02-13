Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls (FINAL POLL)

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 13, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bearden (11) 28-0 110 1 2. Bradley Central 26-1 91 3 3. Blackman 25-2 90 2 4. Coffee County 27-2 72 4 5. Cookeville 23-4 66 5 6. Stewarts Creek 25-3 54 6 7. Bartlett 25-7 41 T10 8. Gallatin 23-4 19 8 9. Warren County 21-7 15 T10 10. Sevier County 21-6 13 NR (tie) Heritage 22-5 13 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Jackson South Side (10) 25-0 109 1 2. Upperman (1) 25-3 98 2 3. Creek Wood 23-3 81 3 4. Elizabethton 23-4 73 5 5. Livingston Academy 23-5 67 4 6. Greeneville 21-7 38 T8 7. Cumberland County 21-7 31 T8 8. White County 21-9 28 7 (tie) South Gibson 20-7 28 10 10. Lincoln County 22-4 21 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Murfreesboro Central Magnet 18.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Westview (10) 25-0 107 1 2. York Institute 27-2 97 2 3. Alcoa (1) 27-2 92 3 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 22-5 70 4 5. Gibson County 22-7 57 5 6. McMinn Central 20-6 44 6 7. Cheatham County 24-4 34 8 7. Huntingdon 22-5 34 7 (tie) Summertown 20-6 34 10 10. Community 20-6 27 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Wayne County (11) 28-0 110 1 2. Clay County 22-5 85 3 3. Hampton 24-2 81 2 4. McKenzie 17-7 69 5 5. Houston County 21-4 54 6 6. Pickett County 17-8 48 8 7. Dresden 19-7 42 4 8. Richland 19-6 36 7 9. Clarkrange 20-10 34 9 10. South Fulton 19-6 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 19.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Ensworth (10) 24-3 109 1 2. Briarcrest (1) 21-3 99 2 3. Harpeth Hall 22-4 87 3 4. Knoxville Webb 17-8 57 4 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 15-9 48 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 34.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (10) 26-4 109 1 2. Nashville Christian (1) 30-2 98 2 3. CAK 25-5 87 3 4. Middle Tennessee Christian 21-8 38 NE 5. Trinity Christian Academy 20-6 36 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ezell-Harding 34. Clarksville Academy 26. University-Jackson 12.