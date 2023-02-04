Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bob Jones 55, Grissom 11
Enterprise 45, Rehobeth 32
Excel 40, Sweet Water 37
Helena 39, Oak Mountain 31
Hillcrest 56, Bibb County 24
Holtville 60, Maplesville 27
Jacksonville Christian 61, Valley Head 56
Lawrence County 53, West Morgan 27
Robertsdale 53, W.S. Neal 12
Saint Bernard Prep 34, Athens Bible 33
South Lamar 51, Lamar County 50
Southside-Gadsden 55, Glencoe 47
Thorsby 57, Holy Spirit 22
Vestavia Hills 71, Mountain Brook 30
Waterloo 68, Vina 29
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49, Oak Grove 24
White Plains 54, Faith Christian 18
___
