Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bob Jones 55, Grissom 11

Enterprise 45, Rehobeth 32

Excel 40, Sweet Water 37

Helena 39, Oak Mountain 31

Hillcrest 56, Bibb County 24

Holtville 60, Maplesville 27

Jacksonville Christian 61, Valley Head 56

Lawrence County 53, West Morgan 27

Robertsdale 53, W.S. Neal 12

Saint Bernard Prep 34, Athens Bible 33

South Lamar 51, Lamar County 50

Southside-Gadsden 55, Glencoe 47

Thorsby 57, Holy Spirit 22

Vestavia Hills 71, Mountain Brook 30

Waterloo 68, Vina 29

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49, Oak Grove 24

White Plains 54, Faith Christian 18

