AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Ohio Girls High School Basketball Poll

February 6, 2023 GMT

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. West Clermont (8) 22-0 132 1
2. Mason (3) 21-1 116 2
3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71 7
4. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 64 8
5. Olmsted Falls 17-3 63 5
6. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 59 3
7. Marysville (1) 19-2 58 4
8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 55 9
9. Pickerington Cent. 16-4 54 6
10. Tol. Start 17-2 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3 103 1
(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3) 19-2 103 2
3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0 97 3
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 82 4
5. Canfield (1) 18-1 64 6
6. Alliance Marlington 18-2 63 5
7. Copley 21-1 57 7
8. Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 44 9
9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0 37 8
10. Akr. SVSM 14-4 22 NR
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1 124 1
2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0 109 2
3. Belmont Union Local 21-0 84 4
4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6 76 3
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3 74 5
6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 59 7
7. Smithville 19-2 46 6
8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 45 8
9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9
10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4 16 NR
(tie) Tipp City Bethel 18-4 16 NR

High school basketball

  • Thursday's Scores

  • Thursday's Scores

  • Thursday's Scores

  • Thursday's Scores

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

    DIVISION IV

    1. New Madison Tri-Village (13) 22-0 138 1
    2. Ft. Loramie 19-2 120 2
    3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0 104 3
    4. Richmond Hts. 18-3 70 5
    5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-3 60 7
    6. Hannibal River 20-1 56 8
    7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 44 6
    8. Tol. Christian 15-4 34 4
    9. Convoy Crestview 15-4 26 T10
    10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3 25 9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.