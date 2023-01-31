AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 54, Maxwell 34

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Nebraska City 10

Bancroft-Rosalie 43, Tekamah-Herman 38

Boone Central 54, O’Neill 37

Cornerstone Christian 56, Heartland Christian, Iowa 30

David City 44, Fairbury 27

Diller-Odell 52, Tri County 42

Dorchester 63, Heartland Lutheran 30

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 10

Falls City 55, Mead 10

Gothenburg 49, Southern Valley 29

Hemingford 50, Hay Springs 32

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Friend 36

Pawnee City 23, Southern 21

Stanton 56, Twin River 34

Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 24

Weeping Water 30, Freeman 27

Wilber-Clatonia 40, Heartland 34

East Husker Conference=

Quarterfinal=

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Howells/Dodge 33

North Bend Central 59, West Point-Beemer 29

Oakland-Craig 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Pender 55, Wisner-Pilger 30

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 42, Palmyra 39

Fort Kearney Conference=

Consolation=

Hi-Line 42, Loomis 35

Quarterfinal=

Overton 53, Pleasanton 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Axtell 13

Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Elm Creek 36

Lewis and Clark Conference=

Lewis Bracket=

Ponca 57, Winside 21

Wakefield 57, Homer 54

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Boyd County 25, CWC 21

Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30

North Central 72, Stuart 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

