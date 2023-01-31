Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 54, Maxwell 34
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Nebraska City 10
Bancroft-Rosalie 43, Tekamah-Herman 38
Boone Central 54, O’Neill 37
Cornerstone Christian 56, Heartland Christian, Iowa 30
David City 44, Fairbury 27
Diller-Odell 52, Tri County 42
Dorchester 63, Heartland Lutheran 30
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 10
Falls City 55, Mead 10
Gothenburg 49, Southern Valley 29
Hemingford 50, Hay Springs 32
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Friend 36
Pawnee City 23, Southern 21
Stanton 56, Twin River 34
Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 24
Weeping Water 30, Freeman 27
Wilber-Clatonia 40, Heartland 34
East Husker Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Howells/Dodge 33
North Bend Central 59, West Point-Beemer 29
Oakland-Craig 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Pender 55, Wisner-Pilger 30
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 42, Palmyra 39
Fort Kearney Conference=
Consolation=
Hi-Line 42, Loomis 35
Quarterfinal=
Overton 53, Pleasanton 39
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Axtell 13
Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Elm Creek 36
Lewis and Clark Conference=
Lewis Bracket=
Ponca 57, Winside 21
Wakefield 57, Homer 54
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Boyd County 25, CWC 21
Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30
North Central 72, Stuart 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/