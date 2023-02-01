AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 32

AGWSR, Ackley 47, South Hardin 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Hudson 41

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 45

Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 35

BCLUW, Conrad 45, Meskwaki Settlement School 35

Ballard 64, Gilbert 44

Bellevue 51, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Bellevue East, Neb. 91, Glenwood 60

Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 88, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Bondurant Farrar 51, Carroll 47

Burlington Notre Dame 74, New London 32

CAM, Anita 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, Anamosa 21

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53, Sioux Center 46

Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Clarksville 56, Janesville 32

Collins-Maxwell 53, Colo-NESCO 19

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 48, Sioux City, West 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 75, Norwalk 40

Davenport, North 70, Clinton 17

Decorah 71, Independence 23

Des Moines Christian 42, Van Meter 34

Des Moines, North 46, Fort Dodge 40

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59

Diagonal 54, Lamoni 36

Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21

    • East Buchanan, Winthrop 88, Central City 57

    East Mills 59, Griswold 15

    Emmetsburg 50, Alta-Aurelia 31

    English Valleys, North English 47, Keota 46

    Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 18

    George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 47

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

    Gretna, Neb. 42, Lewis Central 36

    Grinnell 64, Indianola 45

    Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 58

    IKM-Manning 53, Missouri Valley 22

    Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

    Iowa City West 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 53

    Iowa Falls-Alden 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

    Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 26

    Jesup 62, Union Community, LaPorte City 29

    Keokuk 48, Highland, Mo. 47

    Knoxville 47, Albia 30

    Lake Mills 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

    LeMars 61, Sioux City, North 27

    Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 21

    Mediapolis 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 34

    Montezuma 59, North Mahaska, New Sharon 44

    Monticello 39, Maquoketa 34

    Nevada 65, Saydel 22

    Newell-Fonda 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

    Nodaway Valley 50, Mount Ayr 44

    North Butler, Greene 36, West Fork, Sheffield 24

    North Polk, Alleman 53, Winterset 29

    North Union 62, Eagle Grove 18

    Northeast, Goose Lake 43, Camanche 27

    Okoboji, Milford 65, Rock Valley 62

    Osage 70, Rockford 18

    Ottumwa 52, Marshalltown 18

    PAC-LM 72, East Sac County 36

    Pella 52, Oskaloosa 43

    Pella Christian 52, Newton 46

    Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott, Eldridge 31

    Roland-Story, Story City 69, South Hamilton, Jewell 59

    Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 86, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

    Sidney 71, Essex 42

    Sigourney 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

    Solon 58, West Delaware, Manchester 49

    South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 25

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, West Sioux 36

    Stanton 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48

    Tea Area, S.D. 71, Western Christian 55

    Treynor 59, Riverside, Oakland 15

    Trinity Christian High School 52, Akron-Westfield 42

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, Central Elkader 40

    Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 24

    Valley, West Des Moines 55, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34

    WACO, Wayland 60, Lone Tree 45

    Wapello 45, Hillcrest Academy 27

    Waterloo, East 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

    Waterloo, West 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

    Waukon 55, North Fayette Valley 41

    West Liberty 59, Wilton 38

    West Lyon, Inwood 64, Boyden-Hull 44

    Woodbine 63, Glidden-Ralston 37

    Western Valley Conference Tournament=

    Kingsley-Pierson 73, West Monona 62

    OA-BCIG 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 38

    Westwood, Sloan 72, MVAOCOU 53

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

