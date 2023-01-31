Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 64, Rustburg 14
Bluefield, W.Va. 47, Graham 35
Brunswick 58, Windsor 37
Carlisle 72, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 53
Centreville 52, James Madison 40
Christchurch 54, Rappahannock 34
Clover Hill def. Meadowbrook, forfeit
Glen Allen 63, Henrico 53
Grace Christian 46, United Christian Academy 32
Grundy 57, Tazewell 54
Highland-Warrenton 37, Foxcroft 26
Holston 47, Northwood 14
James Wood 72, Woodstock Central 60
Jamestown 61, Essex 29
K&Q Central 43, Colonial Beach 40
Kellam 65, Oscar Smith 42
Liberty Christian 64, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33
Liberty-Bedford 59, Brookville 34
Lloyd Bird 71, Central Virginia Home School 36
Nansemond River 41, Ocean Lakes 28
Norfolk Academy 42, Frank Cox 21
North Cross 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 29
Oakton 36, Westfield 30
Patrick County 39, Radford 31
Poquoson 55, York 34
Saint James, Md. 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 35
Sherando 72, Fauquier 27
South Lakes 30, Chantilly 21
St. John Paul the Great 59, Oakcrest 35
St. Michael Catholic 37, Carmel 29
Union Grant, W.Va. 67, Highland-Monterey 29
Wakefield School 56, Quantico 8
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/