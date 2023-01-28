Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 80, Hershey 38
Centennial 36, Thayer Central 31
Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28
Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46
Garden County 60, Creek Valley 21
Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27
Johnson-Brock 51, Southern 25
Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37
Lincoln North Star 55, Kearney 52
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Millard North 66, Elkhorn South 36
Norfolk 56, Grand Island 40
Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Omaha Roncalli 29
Omaha Marian 64, Omaha North 51
Omaha Nation 65, Marty Indian, S.D. 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51
Overton 72, Elm Creek 17
Papillion-LaVista 43, Omaha South 33
Pleasanton 53, Fullerton 37
Ravenna 53, Centura 40
Scottsbluff 49, Hastings 40
Shelton 56, Blue Hill 25
Sidney 53, Chadron 31
Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 27
Superior 46, Diller-Odell 32
Weeping Water 49, Falls City 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Franklin 11
CRC Tournament=
Third Place=
Cross County 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh 65, Madison 21
Howells/Dodge 47, Twin River 27
West Point-Beemer 55, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
Wisner-Pilger 55, Stanton 35
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn North 63, Norris 41
MNAC Tournament=
Consolation=
Anselmo-Merna 54, Arthur County 37
NCC Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Douglas County West 22
NCC Tournament=
Consolation=
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 39
Raymond Central 49, Conestoga 23
Yutan 47, Arlington 18
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Gothenburg 59, Ogallala 37
Minden 53, Broken Bow 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Banner County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.
