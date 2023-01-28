AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 40, Van Buren District 35

Brewer 72, Lawrence 31

Brunswick 54, Biddeford 53

Calais 76, Schenck 61

Caribou 72, Mount Desert Island 46

Carrabec 49, Lisbon 39

Central Aroostook 51, Madawaska 44

Ellsworth 64, Presque Isle 57

George Stevens 62, Mattanawcook Academy 43

Leavitt Area 49, Medomak Valley 41

Lincoln Academy 63, Maranacook Community 55

Messalonskee 73, Maine Central Institute 32

Mt. Blue 68, Cony 62

Narraguagus 70, Shead 20

Nokomis Regional 84, Gardiner Area 42

Oceanside (Coop) 79, Camden Hills Regional 58

Orono 74, Foxcroft Academy 52

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 73, Deering 54

Penobscot Valley 54, Lee Academy 40

Portland 57, Bangor 31

Sacopee Valley 57, Seacoast Christian School 45

Scarborough 86, Edward Little 82

Searsport District 57, Temple Academy 24

Skowhegan Area 72, Erskine Academy 27

South Aroostook Community 76, Fort Fairfield 58

South Portland 39, Bonny Eagle 38

Sumner Memorial 49, Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Thornton Academy 57, Falmouth 37

Winslow 65, Waterville Senior 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.