Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 40, Van Buren District 35
Brewer 72, Lawrence 31
Brunswick 54, Biddeford 53
Calais 76, Schenck 61
Caribou 72, Mount Desert Island 46
Carrabec 49, Lisbon 39
Central Aroostook 51, Madawaska 44
Ellsworth 64, Presque Isle 57
George Stevens 62, Mattanawcook Academy 43
Leavitt Area 49, Medomak Valley 41
Lincoln Academy 63, Maranacook Community 55
Messalonskee 73, Maine Central Institute 32
Mt. Blue 68, Cony 62
Narraguagus 70, Shead 20
Nokomis Regional 84, Gardiner Area 42
Oceanside (Coop) 79, Camden Hills Regional 58
Orono 74, Foxcroft Academy 52
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 73, Deering 54
Penobscot Valley 54, Lee Academy 40
Portland 57, Bangor 31
Sacopee Valley 57, Seacoast Christian School 45
Scarborough 86, Edward Little 82
Searsport District 57, Temple Academy 24
Skowhegan Area 72, Erskine Academy 27
South Aroostook Community 76, Fort Fairfield 58
South Portland 39, Bonny Eagle 38
Sumner Memorial 49, Deer Isle-Stonington 23
Thornton Academy 57, Falmouth 37
Winslow 65, Waterville Senior 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/