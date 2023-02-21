AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

J.I. Burton 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 64, Westmoreland County 52

Lancaster 81, Northumberland 25

Middlesex 77, Mathews 64

Northampton 86, Charles City County High School 63

Region B=

Buffalo Gap 75, William Campbell 54

Carver Academy 76, Riverheads 64

Class 3=

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 63, Norcom 54

Colonial Heights 73, Lakeland 71

New Kent 63, Tabb 45

Petersburg 93, Southampton 32

Phoebus 72, York 39

Class 4=

Region A=

Great Bridge 72, Churchland 67, OT

Hampton 56, Grafton 37

Heritage (Leesburg) 91, Smithfield 71

King’s Fork High School 76, Manor High School 45

Class 6=

Region A=

Cosby 72, James River 70, OT

Landstown 60, Kellam 40

Manchester 72, Thomas Dale 43

Oscar Smith 53, Grassfield 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

