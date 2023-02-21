Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
J.I. Burton 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 64, Westmoreland County 52
Lancaster 81, Northumberland 25
Middlesex 77, Mathews 64
Northampton 86, Charles City County High School 63
Region B=
Buffalo Gap 75, William Campbell 54
Carver Academy 76, Riverheads 64
Class 3=
Region A=
Booker T. Washington 63, Norcom 54
Colonial Heights 73, Lakeland 71
New Kent 63, Tabb 45
Petersburg 93, Southampton 32
Phoebus 72, York 39
Class 4=
Region A=
Great Bridge 72, Churchland 67, OT
Hampton 56, Grafton 37
Heritage (Leesburg) 91, Smithfield 71
King’s Fork High School 76, Manor High School 45
Class 6=
Region A=
Cosby 72, James River 70, OT
Landstown 60, Kellam 40
Manchester 72, Thomas Dale 43
Oscar Smith 53, Grassfield 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/