Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Neenah 69, Hudson 56
Superior 45, Appleton North 42, OT
Section 2=
De Pere 82, Homestead 53
Marquette University 67, Kaukauna 40
Section 3=
Arrowhead 74, Brookfield East 53
Milwaukee Hamilton 64, Middleton 61
Section 4=
Franklin 74, Mukwonago 60
Kettle Moraine 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 50, OT
Division 2=
Section 1=
La Crosse Central 57, Medford Area 41
New London 61, Mosinee 57
Section 2=
Nicolet 62, Whitefish Bay 41
West De Pere 65, Notre Dame 62, OT
Section 3=
McFarland 74, Stoughton 66
Whitnall 62, Westosha Central 52
Section 4=
Pewaukee 69, Greenfield 55
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Pius XI Catholic 50
Division 3=
Section 1=
Osceola 67, Prescott 52
West Salem 112, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54
Section 2=
Brillion 74, Campbellsport 55
Xavier 54, Little Chute 33
Section 3=
Edgewood 76, Turner 62
Lakeside Lutheran 49, Columbus 46
Section 4=
Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Dominican 62
Saint Thomas More 50, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cameron 67, Unity 52
Whitehall 59, Fall Creek 54
Section 2=
Auburndale 55, Marathon 47
St. Mary Catholic 83, Crivitz 67
Section 3=
Belleville 69, Marshall 54
Luther 60, Mineral Point 55
Section 4=
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69, Williams Bay 35
Kohler 65, Valders 61
Division 5=
Section 1=
McDonell Central 52, Thorp 31
Solon Springs 48, Hurley 33
Section 2=
Gibraltar 60, Three Lakes 44
Newman Catholic 79, Pacelli 58
Section 4=
Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 55
Heritage Christian 70, Reedsville 63
