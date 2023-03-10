AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

March 10, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Sectional Semifinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Neenah 69, Hudson 56

Superior 45, Appleton North 42, OT

Section 2=

De Pere 82, Homestead 53

Marquette University 67, Kaukauna 40

Section 3=

Arrowhead 74, Brookfield East 53

Milwaukee Hamilton 64, Middleton 61

Section 4=

Franklin 74, Mukwonago 60

Kettle Moraine 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 50, OT

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Central 57, Medford Area 41

New London 61, Mosinee 57

Section 2=

Nicolet 62, Whitefish Bay 41

West De Pere 65, Notre Dame 62, OT

Section 3=

McFarland 74, Stoughton 66

Whitnall 62, Westosha Central 52

Section 4=

Pewaukee 69, Greenfield 55

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Pius XI Catholic 50

Division 3=

Section 1=

Osceola 67, Prescott 52

West Salem 112, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54

Section 2=

Brillion 74, Campbellsport 55

Xavier 54, Little Chute 33

Section 3=

Edgewood 76, Turner 62

Lakeside Lutheran 49, Columbus 46

Section 4=

Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Dominican 62

Saint Thomas More 50, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cameron 67, Unity 52

Whitehall 59, Fall Creek 54

Section 2=

Auburndale 55, Marathon 47

St. Mary Catholic 83, Crivitz 67

Section 3=

Belleville 69, Marshall 54

Luther 60, Mineral Point 55

Section 4=

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69, Williams Bay 35

    • Kohler 65, Valders 61

    Division 5=

    Section 1=

    McDonell Central 52, Thorp 31

    Solon Springs 48, Hurley 33

    Section 2=

    Gibraltar 60, Three Lakes 44

    Newman Catholic 79, Pacelli 58

    Section 4=

    Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 55

    Heritage Christian 70, Reedsville 63

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

