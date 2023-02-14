AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 72, Clarke, Osceola 51

Grinnell 72, Benton Community 55

Harlan 61, Carlisle 40

LeMars 66, Sioux Center 54

Nevada 55, Boone 54, OT

Ottumwa 58, Mason City 36

Class 1A Substate 1=

Quarterfinal=

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 49

George-Little Rock 51, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, Alta-Aurelia 47

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Akron-Westfield 35

Newell-Fonda 73, Lawton-Bronson 55

Ruthven-Ayrshire 80, Trinity Christian High School 60

South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Harris-Lake Park 43

St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 32

Class 1A Substate 2=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Garrigan 78, West Bend-Mallard 71

Dunkerton 95, Riceville 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 54

North Butler, Greene 49, Saint Ansgar 35

North Union 83, Northwood-Kensett 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Janesville 40

West Fork, Sheffield 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45

West Hancock, Britt 71, Central Springs 42

Class 1A Substate 3=

Quarterfinal=

Central City 71, Central Elkader 66

Lisbon 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Clarksville 36

Nashua-Plainfield 80, Waterloo Christian School 63

North Linn, Troy Mills 103, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

    • Sigourney 55, South O’Brien, Paullina 52

    South Winneshiek, Calmar 72, Tripoli 63

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 83, Kee, Lansing 63

    Class 1A Substate 4=

    Quarterfinal=

    Bellevue 82, Springville 28

    Bellevue Marquette Catholic 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

    Burlington Notre Dame 68, Holy Trinity 49

    Easton Valley 54, Midland, Wyoming 51

    New London 78, Danville 49

    Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Calamus-Wheatland 40

    WACO, Wayland 87, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 22

    Winfield-Mount Union 57, Wapello 37

    Class 1A Substate 5=

    Quarterfinal=

    Baxter 94, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41

    Collins-Maxwell 63, Colo-NESCO 61

    Madrid 86, Martensdale-St. Marys 26

    Montezuma 60, BCLUW, Conrad 35

    Moravia 82, Wayne, Corydon 45

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 74, Melcher-Dallas 43

    Mount Ayr 83, Seymour 47

    Class 1A Substate 6=

    Quarterfinal=

    Belle Plaine 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck 85, B-G-M 31

    H-L-V, Victor 61, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51

    Hillcrest Academy 60, Regina, Iowa City 55

    Keota 78, North Tama, Traer 46

    Lynnville-Sully 75, English Valleys, North English 41

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 90, GMG, Garwin 39

    Pekin 74, Lone Tree 58

    Class 1A Substate 7=

    Quarterfinal=

    AC/GC 80, Ar-We-Va, Westside 51

    Ankeny Christian Academy 52, Glidden-Ralston 37

    Coon Rapids-Bayard 57, CAM, Anita 42

    Earlham 71, Murray 39

    East Union, Afton 104, Grand View Christian 33

    IKM-Manning 60, Audubon 44

    Lenox 81, Diagonal 40

    Stanton 70, Southwest Valley 64

    Class 1A Substate 8=

    Quarterfinal=

    Bedford 66, Essex 28

    East Mills 54, Logan-Magnolia 45

    Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

    Sidney 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 41

    Tri-Center, Neola 77, Heartland Christian 28

    West Harrison, Mondamin 84, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39

    West Monona 72, Westwood, Sloan 66

    Woodbine 53, Riverside, Oakland 50, OT

    Class 2A Substate1=

    Quarterfinal=

    Cherokee, Washington 62, Sheldon 57

    Class 2A Substate 1=

    Quarterfinal=

    Estherville Lincoln Central 80, PAC-LM 30

    Okoboji, Milford 62, Ridge View 54

    Rock Valley 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36

    Class 2A Substate 2=

    Quarterfinal=

    East Sac County 62, Eagle Grove 58

    Greene County 68, Woodward-Granger 46

    Manson Northwest Webster 71, Southeast Valley 55

    Ogden 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

    Class 2A Substate 3=

    Quarterfinal=

    Dike-New Hartford 68, Belmond-Klemme 42

    South Hardin 79, Colfax-Mingo 45

    Union Community, LaPorte City 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 72

    West Marshall, State Center 40, PCM, Monroe 31

    Class 2A Substate 4=

    Quarterfinal=

    Denver 58, Oelwein 52

    New Hampton 76, Postville 41

    North Fayette Valley 65, Waukon 56

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Forest City 65

    Class 2A Substate 5=

    Quarterfinal=

    Camanche 70, Anamosa 45

    Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32

    Northeast, Goose Lake 57, Tipton 50

    West Branch 76, Durant-Bennett 36

    Class 2A Substate 6=

    Quarterfinal=

    Eldon Cardinal 63, Pleasantville 57

    Louisa-Muscatine 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 54

    Mediapolis 59, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Liberty 67

    Class 2A Substate 7=

    Quarterfinal=

    Centerville 64, Central Decatur, Leon 63, OT

    Chariton 68, Davis County, Bloomfield 63

    Nodaway Valley 70, Interstate 35,Truro 44

    Panorama, Panora 63, West Central Valley, Stuart 49

    Class 2A Substate 8=

    Quarterfinal=

    Boyden-Hull 53, Hinton 39

    Clarinda 59, Shenandoah 30

    Red Oak 61, Missouri Valley 58

    Unity Christian 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 24

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

