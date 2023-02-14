Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 72, Clarke, Osceola 51
Grinnell 72, Benton Community 55
Harlan 61, Carlisle 40
LeMars 66, Sioux Center 54
Nevada 55, Boone 54, OT
Ottumwa 58, Mason City 36
Class 1A Substate 1=
Quarterfinal=
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 49
George-Little Rock 51, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, Alta-Aurelia 47
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Akron-Westfield 35
Newell-Fonda 73, Lawton-Bronson 55
Ruthven-Ayrshire 80, Trinity Christian High School 60
South O’Brien, Paullina 55, Harris-Lake Park 43
St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 32
Class 1A Substate 2=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Garrigan 78, West Bend-Mallard 71
Dunkerton 95, Riceville 42
Newman Catholic, Mason City 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 54
North Butler, Greene 49, Saint Ansgar 35
North Union 83, Northwood-Kensett 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Janesville 40
West Fork, Sheffield 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45
West Hancock, Britt 71, Central Springs 42
Class 1A Substate 3=
Quarterfinal=
Central City 71, Central Elkader 66
Lisbon 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Clarksville 36
Nashua-Plainfield 80, Waterloo Christian School 63
North Linn, Troy Mills 103, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Sigourney 55, South O’Brien, Paullina 52
South Winneshiek, Calmar 72, Tripoli 63
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 83, Kee, Lansing 63
Class 1A Substate 4=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue 82, Springville 28
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
Burlington Notre Dame 68, Holy Trinity 49
Easton Valley 54, Midland, Wyoming 51
New London 78, Danville 49
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Calamus-Wheatland 40
WACO, Wayland 87, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 22
Winfield-Mount Union 57, Wapello 37
Class 1A Substate 5=
Quarterfinal=
Baxter 94, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41
Collins-Maxwell 63, Colo-NESCO 61
Madrid 86, Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Montezuma 60, BCLUW, Conrad 35
Moravia 82, Wayne, Corydon 45
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 74, Melcher-Dallas 43
Mount Ayr 83, Seymour 47
Class 1A Substate 6=
Quarterfinal=
Belle Plaine 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 85, B-G-M 31
H-L-V, Victor 61, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51
Hillcrest Academy 60, Regina, Iowa City 55
Keota 78, North Tama, Traer 46
Lynnville-Sully 75, English Valleys, North English 41
North Mahaska, New Sharon 90, GMG, Garwin 39
Pekin 74, Lone Tree 58
Class 1A Substate 7=
Quarterfinal=
AC/GC 80, Ar-We-Va, Westside 51
Ankeny Christian Academy 52, Glidden-Ralston 37
Coon Rapids-Bayard 57, CAM, Anita 42
Earlham 71, Murray 39
East Union, Afton 104, Grand View Christian 33
IKM-Manning 60, Audubon 44
Lenox 81, Diagonal 40
Stanton 70, Southwest Valley 64
Class 1A Substate 8=
Quarterfinal=
Bedford 66, Essex 28
East Mills 54, Logan-Magnolia 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Sidney 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 41
Tri-Center, Neola 77, Heartland Christian 28
West Harrison, Mondamin 84, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39
West Monona 72, Westwood, Sloan 66
Woodbine 53, Riverside, Oakland 50, OT
Class 2A Substate1=
Quarterfinal=
Cherokee, Washington 62, Sheldon 57
Class 2A Substate 1=
Quarterfinal=
Estherville Lincoln Central 80, PAC-LM 30
Okoboji, Milford 62, Ridge View 54
Rock Valley 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36
Class 2A Substate 2=
Quarterfinal=
East Sac County 62, Eagle Grove 58
Greene County 68, Woodward-Granger 46
Manson Northwest Webster 71, Southeast Valley 55
Ogden 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
Class 2A Substate 3=
Quarterfinal=
Dike-New Hartford 68, Belmond-Klemme 42
South Hardin 79, Colfax-Mingo 45
Union Community, LaPorte City 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 72
West Marshall, State Center 40, PCM, Monroe 31
Class 2A Substate 4=
Quarterfinal=
Denver 58, Oelwein 52
New Hampton 76, Postville 41
North Fayette Valley 65, Waukon 56
Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Forest City 65
Class 2A Substate 5=
Quarterfinal=
Camanche 70, Anamosa 45
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32
Northeast, Goose Lake 57, Tipton 50
West Branch 76, Durant-Bennett 36
Class 2A Substate 6=
Quarterfinal=
Eldon Cardinal 63, Pleasantville 57
Louisa-Muscatine 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 54
Mediapolis 59, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 75, West Liberty 67
Class 2A Substate 7=
Quarterfinal=
Centerville 64, Central Decatur, Leon 63, OT
Chariton 68, Davis County, Bloomfield 63
Nodaway Valley 70, Interstate 35,Truro 44
Panorama, Panora 63, West Central Valley, Stuart 49
Class 2A Substate 8=
Quarterfinal=
Boyden-Hull 53, Hinton 39
Clarinda 59, Shenandoah 30
Red Oak 61, Missouri Valley 58
Unity Christian 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 24
