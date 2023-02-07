Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 53, ALA-Anthem South 32
Benson 68, Tucson Santa Rita 13
Chandler Valley Christian 60, Coolidge 56
Flagstaff Northland Prep 55, Highland Prep 17
Gilbert Christian 60, Globe 18
Glendale Prep 39, Glendale North Pointe 18
Kayenta Monument Valley 53, Ganado 29
Northwest Christian 29, Odyssey Institute 28
Page 66, Chino Valley 14
Parker 65, Kingman 59
Pima 62, Lakeside Blue Ridge 35
Tucson Palo Verde 53, Tucson Catalina Magnet 24
Whiteriver Alchesay 66, Thatcher 64
Willcox 61, Tucson Empire 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/