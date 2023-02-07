AP NEWS
Monday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 53, ALA-Anthem South 32

Benson 68, Tucson Santa Rita 13

Chandler Valley Christian 60, Coolidge 56

Flagstaff Northland Prep 55, Highland Prep 17

Gilbert Christian 60, Globe 18

Glendale Prep 39, Glendale North Pointe 18

Kayenta Monument Valley 53, Ganado 29

Northwest Christian 29, Odyssey Institute 28

Page 66, Chino Valley 14

Parker 65, Kingman 59

Pima 62, Lakeside Blue Ridge 35

Tucson Palo Verde 53, Tucson Catalina Magnet 24

Whiteriver Alchesay 66, Thatcher 64

Willcox 61, Tucson Empire 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.