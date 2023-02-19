Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41, Farmington Hills Mercy 27
Brighton 65, Grand Ledge 52
Coleman 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 24
DeWitt 59, Okemos 29
Edison PSA 53, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 40
Flint Hamady 49, Flint Beecher 45
Forest Hills Eastern 40, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 32
Kent City Algoma Christian 27, GR Sacred Heart 25
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 48, Cedarville 16
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 48, Ubly 16
Lansing Waverly 65, Benton Harbor 18
Marysville 41, Marine City 22
Rockford 50, Haslett 36
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 64, Millington 34
Standish-Sterling Central 62, Alma 43
Three Oaks River Valley 24, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 20
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/