AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41, Farmington Hills Mercy 27

Brighton 65, Grand Ledge 52

Coleman 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 24

DeWitt 59, Okemos 29

Edison PSA 53, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 40

Flint Hamady 49, Flint Beecher 45

Forest Hills Eastern 40, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 32

Kent City Algoma Christian 27, GR Sacred Heart 25

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 48, Cedarville 16

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 48, Ubly 16

Lansing Waverly 65, Benton Harbor 18

Marysville 41, Marine City 22

Rockford 50, Haslett 36

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 64, Millington 34

Standish-Sterling Central 62, Alma 43

Three Oaks River Valley 24, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 20

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.