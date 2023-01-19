Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay City All Saints 40, Ashley 19
Brethren 47, Onekama 29
Detroit East English 45, Detroit Davis 4
East Jackson 41, Michigan Center 31
Flint Powers 51, Royal Oak Shrine 31
Hanover-Horton 34, Onsted 26
Hillman 59, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 15
Lake City 48, Manton 15
Lake Orion 34, Flushing 18
Lansing Catholic 50, Fowler 41
Mason County Central 50, Newaygo 36
McBain 53, Houghton Lake 36
Muskegon Orchard View 44, Walkerville 22
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 52, Frankel Jewish Academy 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/