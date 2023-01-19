Wednesday’s Scores

AP NEWS
The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay City All Saints 40, Ashley 19

Brethren 47, Onekama 29

Detroit East English 45, Detroit Davis 4

East Jackson 41, Michigan Center 31

Flint Powers 51, Royal Oak Shrine 31

Hanover-Horton 34, Onsted 26

Hillman 59, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 15

Lake City 48, Manton 15

Lake Orion 34, Flushing 18

Lansing Catholic 50, Fowler 41

Mason County Central 50, Newaygo 36

McBain 53, Houghton Lake 36

Muskegon Orchard View 44, Walkerville 22

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 52, Frankel Jewish Academy 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

