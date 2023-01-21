Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 49, Barneveld 25
Almond-Bancroft 65, Port Edwards 19
Dodgeville 54, Black Hawk 46
Homestead 82, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59
Jefferson 46, Fort Atkinson 36
Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Wilmot Union 52
Monticello 67, Cambria-Friesland 33
Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29
Oregon 70, Columbus 44
Reedsburg Area 71, Baraboo 31
Reedsburg Area 73, Mount Horeb 41
Sheboygan Falls 59, Denmark 45
University School of Milwaukee 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/