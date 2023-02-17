AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

February 17, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 59, St. Maria Goretti 24

Bowie 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 21

Brunswick 61, Saint James 7

Bullis 75, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 60

C. H. Flowers 50, Laurel 17

Catoctin 65, Walkersville 56

Digital Harbor 48, Dunbar 31

Eleanor Roosevelt 50, Suitland 48

Fallston 53, Elkton 30

Glenelg 67, Wilde Lake 42

Hammond 49, Marriotts Ridge 25

Havre de Grace 60, Aberdeen 31

Howard 76, Atholton 21

Liberty 53, Severna Park 30

Mardela 37, Saint Michaels 23

McDonogh School 74, Mt. Carmel 37

Mt. Hebron 40, Long Reach 21

North Caroline 65, Col. Richardson 26

Oakland Mills 50, Reservoir 38

River Hill 49, Centennial 7

Snow Hill 68, Pocomoke 32

St. Mary’s 66, Concordia Prep 53

Surrattsville 55, College Park Academy 9

Urbana 55, Frederick 29

Western STES 74, Patterson 21

Winters Mill 40, South Carroll 37

Wise 70, High Point 0

Woodlawn 64, Parkville 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

