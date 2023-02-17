Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 59, St. Maria Goretti 24
Bowie 71, Hyattsville Northwestern 21
Brunswick 61, Saint James 7
Bullis 75, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 60
C. H. Flowers 50, Laurel 17
Catoctin 65, Walkersville 56
Digital Harbor 48, Dunbar 31
Eleanor Roosevelt 50, Suitland 48
Fallston 53, Elkton 30
Glenelg 67, Wilde Lake 42
Hammond 49, Marriotts Ridge 25
Havre de Grace 60, Aberdeen 31
Howard 76, Atholton 21
Liberty 53, Severna Park 30
Mardela 37, Saint Michaels 23
McDonogh School 74, Mt. Carmel 37
Mt. Hebron 40, Long Reach 21
North Caroline 65, Col. Richardson 26
Oakland Mills 50, Reservoir 38
River Hill 49, Centennial 7
Snow Hill 68, Pocomoke 32
St. Mary’s 66, Concordia Prep 53
Surrattsville 55, College Park Academy 9
Urbana 55, Frederick 29
Western STES 74, Patterson 21
Winters Mill 40, South Carroll 37
Wise 70, High Point 0
Woodlawn 64, Parkville 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/