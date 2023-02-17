Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 54, Monument/Dayville 39
Benson 51, McDaniel 5
Cascade 62, Newport 41
Clatskanie 43, Faith Bible 33
Country Christian 39, Open Door 26
Crosshill Christian 56, C.S. Lewis 37
De La Salle 55, Horizon Christian Tualatin 44
Eagle Point 54, Ashland 23
Echo 57, Wallowa 49
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 27, Willamette Valley Christian 26
Hood River 51, Parkrose 33
Knappa 47, Vernonia 39
La Grande 48, Pendleton 32
Lakeview 45, Coquille 33
N. Clackamas Christian 41, Columbia Christian 26
Philomath 34, Stayton 15
Prairie City/Burnt River 40, Huntington 27
Putnam 68, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 32
Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Bonanza 38
Santiam Christian 47, Jefferson 26
Scappoose 32, Seaside 29
Silverton 54, West Albany 44
Sutherlin 68, Brookings-Harbor 30
Sweet Home 43, North Marion 42, OT
Taft 41, Sheridan 35
Trinity Lutheran 47, North Lake/Paisley 34
Union 54, Imbler 46
Wilsonville 51, Hillsboro 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/