Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 58, Bonneville 36
Canyon Ridge 56, Jerome 54
Coeur d’Alene 56, Post Falls 45
Deary 44, St. John Bosco 16
Grace 67, Challis 16
Hillcrest 63, Idaho Falls 59
Kellogg 59, Priest River 27
Kimberly 35, Declo 26
Madison 63, Highland 52
Middleton 50, Meridian 40
Minico 57, Mountain Home 46
Mullan 51, Kootenai 16
Pocatello 43, Century 39, OT
Prairie 54, Kamiah 25
Preston 34, Burley 28
Richfield 50, Hagerman 9
Rocky Mountain 54, Capital 29
Shelley 74, Skyline 56
St. Maries 43, Orofino 41
Thunder Ridge 64, Rigby 45
Timberline 70, Borah 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/