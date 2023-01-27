AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 58, Bonneville 36

Canyon Ridge 56, Jerome 54

Coeur d’Alene 56, Post Falls 45

Deary 44, St. John Bosco 16

Grace 67, Challis 16

Hillcrest 63, Idaho Falls 59

Kellogg 59, Priest River 27

Kimberly 35, Declo 26

Madison 63, Highland 52

Middleton 50, Meridian 40

Minico 57, Mountain Home 46

Mullan 51, Kootenai 16

Pocatello 43, Century 39, OT

Prairie 54, Kamiah 25

Preston 34, Burley 28

Richfield 50, Hagerman 9

Rocky Mountain 54, Capital 29

Shelley 74, Skyline 56

St. Maries 43, Orofino 41

Thunder Ridge 64, Rigby 45

Timberline 70, Borah 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.