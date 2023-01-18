Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 53, Pleasant Valley 32
Athens Bible 35, Cullman Christian 18
Helena 53, Center Point 29
Lexington 52, Wilson 33
Loachapoka 60, Verbena 10
Oxford 59, White Plains 20
Sylvania 55, Fyffe 46
Thorsby 63, Central Coosa 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central-Hayneville vs. Ellwood Christian Academy, ccd.
Good Hope vs. John Carroll Catholic, ccd.
Keith vs. Linden, ccd.
Selma vs. Brewbaker Tech, ccd.
Southside-Selma vs. Greensboro, ccd.
