AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 75, Merrimack 25

Bishop Guertin 47, Manchester Central 6

Bow 38, Kennett 28

Concord 55, Exeter 53

Derryfield 44, Kingswood 16

Hopkinton 56, Mascoma Valley 51

John Stark 60, Coe-Brown 51

Lebanon 52, Sanborn Regional 42

Manchester Memorial 51, Nashua North 20

Manchester West 40, Plymouth Regional 34

Moultonborough 36, Lin-Wood 20

Newfound Regional 58, Inter-Lakes 13

Newport 52, Hillsboro-Deering 22

Pelham 72, ConVal 29

Pembroke Academy 80, Oyster River 56

Pinkerton 52, Winnacunnet 32

Salem 48, Trinity 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Somersworth 13

Sunapee 62, Pittsfield 14

White Mountains 35, Berlin 31

Windham 60, Keene 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.