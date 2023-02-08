Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 75, Merrimack 25
Bishop Guertin 47, Manchester Central 6
Bow 38, Kennett 28
Concord 55, Exeter 53
Derryfield 44, Kingswood 16
Hopkinton 56, Mascoma Valley 51
John Stark 60, Coe-Brown 51
Lebanon 52, Sanborn Regional 42
Manchester Memorial 51, Nashua North 20
Manchester West 40, Plymouth Regional 34
Moultonborough 36, Lin-Wood 20
Newfound Regional 58, Inter-Lakes 13
Newport 52, Hillsboro-Deering 22
Pelham 72, ConVal 29
Pembroke Academy 80, Oyster River 56
Pinkerton 52, Winnacunnet 32
Salem 48, Trinity 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Somersworth 13
Sunapee 62, Pittsfield 14
White Mountains 35, Berlin 31
Windham 60, Keene 43
