Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 81, Germantown 68
Badger 61, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Eau Claire Memorial 48, Menomonie 38
Edgewood 49, Hamilton 29
Gibraltar 61, Goodman/Pembine 30
Kenosha Bradford 65, Kenosha Tremper 36
Kewaunee 62, Algoma 52
Lake Country Lutheran 59, University School of Milwaukee 54
Neillsville 48, Laona-Wabeno 36
New Richmond 72, Chippewa Falls 38
Omro 50, Markesan 30
Pecatonica 55, Juda 33
Peshtigo 43, Gillett 31
River Falls 58, Eau Claire North 52
Solon Springs 74, Birchwood 47
South Shore 59, Mellen 42
Sparta 50, Luther 45
Superior 75, Princeton, Minn. 42
Union Grove 72, The Prairie School 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/