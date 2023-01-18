AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46

Ashland 39, Medford Area 34

Athens 60, Abbotsford 42

Auburndale 50, Stratford 34

Bangor 49, Wonewoc-Center 30

Baraboo 64, Monroe 39

Beaver Dam 64, Stoughton 41

Brillion 64, Reedsville 49

Cashton 55, Necedah 31

Catholic Memorial 79, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

Clayton 74, Birchwood 30

Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40

Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65

Florence 67, Elcho 20

Fond du Lac 66, D.C. Everest 34

Frederic 45, Webster 23

Freedom 65, Clintonville 28

Germantown 90, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45

Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27

Green Bay Southwest 55, Green Bay Preble 43

Greenfield 54, Elkhorn Area 28

Homestead 63, Milwaukee DSHA 42

Hudson 59, Prescott 39

Iola-Scandinavia 70, Port Edwards 22

Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

Kenosha Tremper 69, Burlington 52

Kickapoo 73, De Soto 8

Laconia 74, Lomira 27

Laona-Wabeno 41, Three Lakes 24

Marathon 49, Edgar 47

Marinette 47, Luxemburg-Casco 40

Menasha 62, Shawano 31

Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Madison 50

Mineral Point 66, Belleville 46

Mishicot 60, New Holstein 31

Monona Grove 47, Waunakee 46

Neenah 62, Marshfield 54

Notre Dame 83, Ashwaubenon 28

Oconto Falls 28, Little Chute 27

Omro 58, St. Marys Springs 34

    • Oregon 62, Portage 11

    Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41

    Platteville 58, Wisconsin Dells 50

    Plum City 46, Independence 31

    Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 43

    Sauk Prairie 50, Edgewood 38

    Seneca 39, Weston 27

    Shullsburg 56, Iowa-Grant 50

    Siren 69, Shell Lake 46

    St. Mary Catholic 69, Lourdes Academy 57

    Stevens Point 67, Chippewa Falls 46

    Superior 79, Rice Lake 56

    Turtle Lake 40, Northwood 35

    Union Grove 76, New Berlin West 64

    Unity 50, Luck 22

    University School of Milwaukee 80, Kenosha Christian Life 49

    Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24

    Waunakee 67, Monroe 14

    Waupun 51, Randolph 49

    Wausau West 51, Eau Claire Memorial 47

    Wauwatosa West 76, Waukesha North 44

    Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 32

    West Allis Nathan Hale 52, Waukesha South 37

    West De Pere 80, Green Bay East 29

    Westby 35, Luther 31

    Westfield Area 62, Tomah 41

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Campbellsport 27

    Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Rhinelander 54

    Xavier 48, Seymour 22

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

