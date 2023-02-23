AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA District Championship=

District 2=

McCracken County (Paducah) 85, Paducah Tilghman 48

District 4=

Marshall Co. 66, Christian Fellowship 51

District 24=

Lou. Mercy 56, Bullitt East 48

District 27=

Lou. Sacred Heart 69, Lou. Atherton 13

KHSAA District Playoffs=

District 21=

Lou. Holy Cross 70, Lou. Valley 51

District 23=

Bullitt Central 70, Lou. Southern 23

District 30=

Spencer Co. 45, Shelby Co. 26

District 31=

Owen Co. 47, Henry Co. 26

District 41=

Great Crossing 62, Western Hills 27

District 42=

Lex. Bryan Station 56, Lex. Henry Clay 40

District 43=

Lex. Tates Creek 59, Lex. Lafayette 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

