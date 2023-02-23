Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA District Championship=
District 2=
McCracken County (Paducah) 85, Paducah Tilghman 48
District 4=
Marshall Co. 66, Christian Fellowship 51
District 24=
Lou. Mercy 56, Bullitt East 48
District 27=
Lou. Sacred Heart 69, Lou. Atherton 13
KHSAA District Playoffs=
District 21=
Lou. Holy Cross 70, Lou. Valley 51
District 23=
Bullitt Central 70, Lou. Southern 23
District 30=
Spencer Co. 45, Shelby Co. 26
District 31=
Owen Co. 47, Henry Co. 26
District 41=
Great Crossing 62, Western Hills 27
District 42=
Lex. Bryan Station 56, Lex. Henry Clay 40
District 43=
Lex. Tates Creek 59, Lex. Lafayette 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/