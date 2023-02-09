Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buchanan 53, Paw Paw 51
Carney-Nadeau 45, Florence, Wis. 42
Central Lake 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 27
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 2
Detroit Cody 37, Communication And Media Arts 30
Gaylord St. Mary 59, Onaway 33
Goodrich 42, Flushing 22
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 41, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31
Indian River-Inland Lakes 62, Mancelona 34
Lake City 49, Beal City 30
Linden 35, Ovid-Elsie 32
Mackinaw City 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 19
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 72, Parma Western 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/