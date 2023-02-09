AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

February 9, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buchanan 53, Paw Paw 51

Carney-Nadeau 45, Florence, Wis. 42

Central Lake 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 27

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 2

Detroit Cody 37, Communication And Media Arts 30

Gaylord St. Mary 59, Onaway 33

Goodrich 42, Flushing 22

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 41, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31

Indian River-Inland Lakes 62, Mancelona 34

Lake City 49, Beal City 30

Linden 35, Ovid-Elsie 32

Mackinaw City 62, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 19

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 72, Parma Western 41

