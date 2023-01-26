Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buchanan 44, Watervliet 32
GR Sacred Heart 34, West Michigan Aviation 30
Lake City 42, Evart 34
Mackinac Island 62, Paradise Whitefish 10
Manistee Catholic Central 42, Shelby 26
McBain 68, Manton 43
Roscommon 30, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath vs. Potterville, ppd.
Owendale-Gagetown vs. AuGres-Sims, ppd.
Warren Mott vs. Sterling Heights, ccd.
