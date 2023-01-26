AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buchanan 44, Watervliet 32

GR Sacred Heart 34, West Michigan Aviation 30

Lake City 42, Evart 34

Mackinac Island 62, Paradise Whitefish 10

Manistee Catholic Central 42, Shelby 26

McBain 68, Manton 43

Roscommon 30, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath vs. Potterville, ppd.

Owendale-Gagetown vs. AuGres-Sims, ppd.

Warren Mott vs. Sterling Heights, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

