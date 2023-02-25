AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    KHSAA District Championship=

    Anderson Co. 38, Spencer Co. 31

    Franklin Co. 61, Great Crossing 53

    Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Bryan Station 43

    Lexington Catholic 54, Lex. Tates Creek 39

    Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. Central 48

    Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 53, Lou. Holy Cross 36

    Madison Central 31, Madison Southern 28

    South Oldham 55, North Oldham 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mayfield vs. Graves Co., ppd. to Feb 24th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.