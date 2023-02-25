Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA District Championship=
Anderson Co. 38, Spencer Co. 31
Franklin Co. 61, Great Crossing 53
Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Bryan Station 43
Lexington Catholic 54, Lex. Tates Creek 39
Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. Central 48
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 53, Lou. Holy Cross 36
Madison Central 31, Madison Southern 28
South Oldham 55, North Oldham 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mayfield vs. Graves Co., ppd. to Feb 24th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/