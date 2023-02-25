Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA District Championship=

Anderson Co. 38, Spencer Co. 31

Franklin Co. 61, Great Crossing 53

Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Bryan Station 43

Lexington Catholic 54, Lex. Tates Creek 39

Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. Central 48

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 53, Lou. Holy Cross 36

Madison Central 31, Madison Southern 28

South Oldham 55, North Oldham 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mayfield vs. Graves Co., ppd. to Feb 24th.

