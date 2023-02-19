AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bay Port 50, Sheboygan South 30

    Beaver Dam 61, Monona Grove 43

    Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47

    Cambridge 59, Wisconsin Heights 41

    Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50

    Drummond 55, Mercer 22

    Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Whitehall 40

    Janesville Craig 79, Middleton 62

    Lake Mills 53, Columbus 44

    Lodi 55, Watertown Luther Prep 44

    Madison East 69, Madison Memorial 61

    Mineral Point 67, Iowa-Grant 15

    Monroe 51, Portage 30

    New Berlin West 53, Randolph 46

    Pecatonica 72, Argyle 53

    Pius XI Catholic 57, Oak Creek 30

    Prentice 68, Owen-Withee 58

    Sevastopol 49, Peshtigo 21

    St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 56, Hudson 38

    Verona Area 77, Madison La Follette 28

    Waunakee 87, Milton 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.