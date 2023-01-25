Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 58, Skyline 50
Boise 48, Timberline 45
Centennial 51, Nampa 34
Clark Fork 50, Noxon, Mont. 41
Cole Valley 47, Nampa Christian 21
Dietrich 25, Richfield 23
Eagle 38, Mountain View 33
Fruitland 53, Payette 17
Genesee 46, Potlatch 41
Grace Lutheran 34, Sho-Ban 31
Hagerman 26, Camas County 20
Idaho Falls 79, Bonneville 43
Jerome 47, Burley 35
Middleton 52, Kuna 29
Minico 60, Wood River 32
N. Idaho Christian 53, Pullman Christian, Wash. 50
Owyhee 47, Capital 25
Parma 62, Homedale 22
Rigby 55, Madison 34
Riverside, Wash. 47, Priest River 19
Rocky Mountain 66, Borah 51
Shelley 51, Hillcrest 32
Snake River 57, South Fremont 36
Star Valley, Wyo. 37, Preston 30, OT
Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 38
Timberlake 57, Sandpoint 48
Twin Falls 45, Mountain Home 42
Vale, Ore. 43, New Plymouth 33
Wallace 44, Genesis Preparatory Academy 24
Weiser 59, McCall-Donnelly 53
