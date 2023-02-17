Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 50, East Hardy 43
Clay-Battelle 38, Madonna 20
Elk Valley Christian 54, Morgantown Christian 42
Frankfort 44, Keyser 40
Grace Christian 57, Wood County Christian 22
Greenbrier East 72, Moorefield 54
James Monroe 86, Pocahontas County 23
Logan 42, Lincoln County 36
Mercer Christian 59, Victory Baptist 23
Paden City 64, Parkersburg Christian 12
Petersburg 69, Pendleton County 45
Riverside 52, Capital 32
Spring Mills 72, Hedgesville 14
St. Albans 64, South Charleston 52
Wahama 38, Van 30
Weir 51, Brooke 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Notre Dame vs. Tucker County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/