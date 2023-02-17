AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 50, East Hardy 43

Clay-Battelle 38, Madonna 20

Elk Valley Christian 54, Morgantown Christian 42

Frankfort 44, Keyser 40

Grace Christian 57, Wood County Christian 22

Greenbrier East 72, Moorefield 54

James Monroe 86, Pocahontas County 23

Logan 42, Lincoln County 36

Mercer Christian 59, Victory Baptist 23

Paden City 64, Parkersburg Christian 12

Petersburg 69, Pendleton County 45

Riverside 52, Capital 32

Spring Mills 72, Hedgesville 14

St. Albans 64, South Charleston 52

Wahama 38, Van 30

Weir 51, Brooke 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Notre Dame vs. Tucker County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

