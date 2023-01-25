Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 25, Inter-Lakes 22
Bow 56, Timberlane 17
Coe-Brown 51, ConVal 49
Colebrook 36, White Mountains 27
Derryfield 64, Sanborn Regional 41
Exeter 58, Nashua South 51
Goffstown 49, Keene 35
Gorham 47, Lisbon 15
Groveton 44, Lin-Wood 23
Hanover 48, Laconia 41
Kearsarge 47, Gilford 32
Kennett 51, Lebanon 20
Londonderry 51, Alvirne 35
Manchester Central 60, Concord 21
Merrimack Valley 57, Manchester West 45
Milford 59, Kingswood 30
Moultonborough 50, Franklin 27
Mount Royal 35, Pittsfield 27
Pelham 69, John Stark 47
Pembroke Academy 50, Plymouth Regional 27
Pinkerton 66, Salem 44
Portsmouth 55, Bedford 53
Stevens 63, Hillsboro-Deering 25
Winnisquam 52, Fall Mountain 40
