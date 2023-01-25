AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin 25, Inter-Lakes 22

Bow 56, Timberlane 17

Coe-Brown 51, ConVal 49

Colebrook 36, White Mountains 27

Derryfield 64, Sanborn Regional 41

Exeter 58, Nashua South 51

Goffstown 49, Keene 35

Gorham 47, Lisbon 15

Groveton 44, Lin-Wood 23

Hanover 48, Laconia 41

Kearsarge 47, Gilford 32

Kennett 51, Lebanon 20

Londonderry 51, Alvirne 35

Manchester Central 60, Concord 21

Merrimack Valley 57, Manchester West 45

Milford 59, Kingswood 30

Moultonborough 50, Franklin 27

Mount Royal 35, Pittsfield 27

Pelham 69, John Stark 47

Pembroke Academy 50, Plymouth Regional 27

Pinkerton 66, Salem 44

Portsmouth 55, Bedford 53

Stevens 63, Hillsboro-Deering 25

Winnisquam 52, Fall Mountain 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

