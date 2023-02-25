AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 52, Goffstown 38

Bedford 64, Salem 32

Bishop Guertin 77, Windham 36

Exeter 61, Keene 34

Hanover 53, John Stark 27

Kennett 50, Laconia 39

Manchester Memorial 41, Londonderry 30

Pinkerton 54, Merrimack 22

Portsmouth 68, Nashua South 33

Spaulding 63, Manchester Central 32

Winnacunnet 67, Nashua North 30

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Semifinal=

Conant 46, Hopkinton 31

Concord Christian 51, Stevens 45

Division IV=

Quarterfinal=

Colebrook 67, Sunapee 52

Groveton 52, Portsmouth Christian Academy 44

Moultonborough 30, Woodsville 29

Newmarket 35, Littleton 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

