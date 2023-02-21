AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 2=

Region C=

Alleghany 47, James River-Buchanan 36

Chatham 56, Martinsville 34

Floyd County 68, Patrick County 39

Glenvar 50, Appomattox 20

Class 3=

Region A=

Lake Taylor 73, Petersburg 22

Lakeland 87, Southampton 21

Tabb 31, New Kent 19

York 73, Colonial Heights 50

Class 6=

Region A=

Cosby 39, Franklin County 33

Kellam 44, Landstown 30

Landstown 57, Ocean Lakes 26

Manchester 64, James River 60

Thomas Dale 74, Cosby 41

Western Branch 53, Grassfield 37

___

