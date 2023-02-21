Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 2=
Region C=
Alleghany 47, James River-Buchanan 36
Chatham 56, Martinsville 34
Floyd County 68, Patrick County 39
Glenvar 50, Appomattox 20
Class 3=
Region A=
Lake Taylor 73, Petersburg 22
Lakeland 87, Southampton 21
Tabb 31, New Kent 19
York 73, Colonial Heights 50
Class 6=
Region A=
Cosby 39, Franklin County 33
Kellam 44, Landstown 30
Landstown 57, Ocean Lakes 26
Manchester 64, James River 60
Thomas Dale 74, Cosby 41
Western Branch 53, Grassfield 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/