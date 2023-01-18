AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campbell 52, Hillsboro-Deering 47

Colebrook 52, Lisbon 13

Dover 56, Concord 34

Epping 31, Farmington 29

Goffstown 52, Spaulding 33

Gorham 60, Lin-Wood 19

Keene 60, Manchester Central 51

Leland & Gray Union, Vt. 55, Rivendell 11

Manchester West 61, Timberlane 56

Moultonborough 34, Profile 14

Nashua South 60, Salem 54

Newfound Regional 44, Belmont 29

Newmarket 41, Pittsfield 24

Portsmouth Christian Academy 40, Mascenic Regional 33

Prospect Mountain 44, Berlin 23

Somersworth 61, Winnisquam 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Raymond 29

Stevens 51, Kearsarge 45

Windham 56, Nashua North 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

