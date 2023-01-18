Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campbell 52, Hillsboro-Deering 47
Colebrook 52, Lisbon 13
Dover 56, Concord 34
Epping 31, Farmington 29
Goffstown 52, Spaulding 33
Gorham 60, Lin-Wood 19
Keene 60, Manchester Central 51
Leland & Gray Union, Vt. 55, Rivendell 11
Manchester West 61, Timberlane 56
Moultonborough 34, Profile 14
Nashua South 60, Salem 54
Newfound Regional 44, Belmont 29
Newmarket 41, Pittsfield 24
Portsmouth Christian Academy 40, Mascenic Regional 33
Prospect Mountain 44, Berlin 23
Somersworth 61, Winnisquam 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Raymond 29
Stevens 51, Kearsarge 45
Windham 56, Nashua North 23
___
