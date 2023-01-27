AP NEWS
    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 34

    Browning 54, Whitefish 17

    Cascade 48, Heart Butte 23

    Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36

    Columbus 40, Joliet 31

    Dillon 63, Corvallis 18

    East Helena 60, Butte Central 56

    Florence 34, Stevensville 23

    Gallatin 69, Bozeman 42

    Huntley Project 71, Lockwood 45

    Malta 71, Glasgow 27

    Manhattan 65, Townsend 54

    Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42

    Miles City 56, Glendive 21

    Roy-Winifred 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37

    Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 29

