Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 34
Browning 54, Whitefish 17
Cascade 48, Heart Butte 23
Columbia Falls 40, Polson 36
Columbus 40, Joliet 31
Dillon 63, Corvallis 18
East Helena 60, Butte Central 56
Florence 34, Stevensville 23
Gallatin 69, Bozeman 42
Huntley Project 71, Lockwood 45
Malta 71, Glasgow 27
Manhattan 65, Townsend 54
Manhattan Christian 50, Lone Peak 42
Miles City 56, Glendive 21
Roy-Winifred 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 37
Savage 56, Richey-Lambert 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/