Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Evansville 34, Turner 32
WIAA Playoffs Regional First Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton West 86, Chippewa Falls 42
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, D.C. Everest 38
Section 2=
Manitowoc Lincoln 81, Green Bay East 45
Sheboygan South 74, Milwaukee Riverside University 32
Section 3=
Madison West 72, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 6
West Allis Nathan Hale 73, West Allis Central 39
Division 2=
Section 1=
Antigo 72, Waupaca 35
Hayward 58, La Crosse Logan 47
Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 36
Tomah 44, Sparta 30
Section 2=
Ashwaubenon 53, Pulaski 43
Nicolet 70, Milwaukee Madison 24
Plymouth 47, Seymour 31
West Bend East 85, West Bend West 64
Section 3=
Baraboo 70, Portage 29
Fort Atkinson 73, Wilmot Union 66
Mount Horeb 61, Milton 41
Stoughton 56, Monroe 36
Waterford 66, Racine Park 31
Westosha Central 54, Waukesha North 39
Section 4=
Greendale 69, South Milwaukee 42
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 47, Black River Falls 35
Arcadia 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24
Bloomer 39, Ellsworth 38
Osceola 43, Barron 40
Stanley-Boyd 60, Viroqua 47
Section 2=
Clintonville 65, Sturgeon Bay 42
Denmark 41, Chilton 38
Kiel 69, Campbellsport 38
Lomira 56, North Fond du Lac 45
Northland Pines 40, Tomahawk 34
Oconto Falls 47, Little Chute 27
Sheboygan Falls 59, Two Rivers 35
Section 3=
Brodhead 50, Richland Center 36
Dodgeville 91, River Valley 64
Omro 72, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Ripon 39, Berlin 31
Wautoma 41, Mayville 38
Winneconne 57, University Lake/Trinity 18
Section 4=
Brown Deer 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38
Jefferson 89, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25
Racine St. Catherine’s 59, Big Foot 39
Shoreland Lutheran 57, East Troy 46
Whitewater 56, Clinton 53
Division 4=
Section 1=
Abbotsford 44, Spencer 35
Augusta 67, Spring Valley 40
Cameron 62, Webster 49
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Boyceville 42
Mondovi 74, Whitehall 48
Regis 76, Colby 43
Unity 57, Cumberland 22
Section 2=
Algoma 48, Southern Door 34
Kewaunee 59, Menominee Indian 56
Manawa 81, Montello 56
Marathon 63, Nekoosa 28
Oconto 76, Crivitz 38
Princeton/Green Lake 28, Necedah 24
Shiocton 53, Roncalli 28
Section 3=
Cambridge 58, Wisconsin Heights 40
Darlington 62, Parkview 23
Fennimore 70, Iowa-Grant 41
Luther 56, Boscobel 38
Marshall 47, Waterloo 36
Melrose-Mindoro 57, Riverdale 44
Poynette 65, Belleville 56
Section 4=
Horicon 56, Williams Bay 53
Howards Grove 69, Kohler 46
Manitowoc Lutheran 67, New Holstein 64
Pardeeville 58, Markesan 43
Valders 60, St. Marys Springs 55
Division 5=
Section 1=
Clayton 54, Cornell 46
Drummond 44, Northwood 25
Elmwood/Plum City 43, Clear Lake 38
Gilman 71, Lake Holcombe 33
Hurley 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 30
McDonell Central 83, Glenwood City 27
Mellen 67, Washburn 36
New Auburn 46, Flambeau 33
Owen-Withee 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Shell Lake 55, Mercer 41
Siren 63, Luck 29
Solon Springs 54, Frederic 34
Turtle Lake 60, Thorp 54
Winter 60, Butternut 54
Section 2=
Almond-Bancroft 58, Prentice 43
Assumption 70, Port Edwards 13
Athens 63, Rib Lake 29
Columbus Catholic 67, Northland Lutheran 28
Edgar 89, Tigerton 16
Florence 61, Elcho 19
Newman Catholic 69, Gresham Community 52
Niagara 48, Gibraltar 32
Pacelli 44, Rosholt 43
Suring 54, Bowler 34
Wausaukee 46, Gillett 43
Section 3=
Belmont 71, De Soto 10
Benton 58, Highland 54
Cashton 49, Brookwood 39
Cochrane-Fountain City 36, Independence 27
Hillsboro 59, Greenwood 26
Ithaca 65, North Crawford 46
Kickapoo 63, Argyle 20
Lincoln 62, New Lisbon 27
Royall 65, Eleva-Strum 32
Shullsburg 72, Weston 23
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 29
Wonewoc-Center 43, Loyal 41
Section 4=
Barneveld 64, Cambria-Friesland 35
Catholic Central 38, Johnson Creek 28
Central Wisconsin Christian 76, Oneida Nation 73
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 69, Heritage Christian 55
Fall River 56, Palmyra-Eagle 52
Hilbert 63, Salam School 41
Monticello 70, Hustisford 38
Oakfield 78, Marion 13
Rio 66, Juda 27
Sheboygan Christian 71, Chesterton 22
Wayland Academy 69, Williams Bay Faith Christian 35
Wild Rose 64, Stockbridge 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/