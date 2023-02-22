AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Evansville 34, Turner 32

WIAA Playoffs Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton West 86, Chippewa Falls 42

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, D.C. Everest 38

Section 2=

Manitowoc Lincoln 81, Green Bay East 45

Sheboygan South 74, Milwaukee Riverside University 32

Section 3=

Madison West 72, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 6

West Allis Nathan Hale 73, West Allis Central 39

Division 2=

Section 1=

Antigo 72, Waupaca 35

Hayward 58, La Crosse Logan 47

Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 36

Tomah 44, Sparta 30

Section 2=

Ashwaubenon 53, Pulaski 43

Nicolet 70, Milwaukee Madison 24

Plymouth 47, Seymour 31

West Bend East 85, West Bend West 64

Section 3=

Baraboo 70, Portage 29

Fort Atkinson 73, Wilmot Union 66

Mount Horeb 61, Milton 41

Stoughton 56, Monroe 36

Waterford 66, Racine Park 31

Westosha Central 54, Waukesha North 39

Section 4=

Greendale 69, South Milwaukee 42

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 47, Black River Falls 35

Arcadia 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 24

Bloomer 39, Ellsworth 38

Osceola 43, Barron 40

Stanley-Boyd 60, Viroqua 47

Section 2=

Clintonville 65, Sturgeon Bay 42

Denmark 41, Chilton 38

Kiel 69, Campbellsport 38

Lomira 56, North Fond du Lac 45

Northland Pines 40, Tomahawk 34

Oconto Falls 47, Little Chute 27

    • Sheboygan Falls 59, Two Rivers 35

    Section 3=

    Brodhead 50, Richland Center 36

    Dodgeville 91, River Valley 64

    Omro 72, Watertown Luther Prep 56

    Ripon 39, Berlin 31

    Wautoma 41, Mayville 38

    Winneconne 57, University Lake/Trinity 18

    Section 4=

    Brown Deer 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38

    Jefferson 89, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25

    Racine St. Catherine’s 59, Big Foot 39

    Shoreland Lutheran 57, East Troy 46

    Whitewater 56, Clinton 53

    Division 4=

    Section 1=

    Abbotsford 44, Spencer 35

    Augusta 67, Spring Valley 40

    Cameron 62, Webster 49

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 60, Boyceville 42

    Mondovi 74, Whitehall 48

    Regis 76, Colby 43

    Unity 57, Cumberland 22

    Section 2=

    Algoma 48, Southern Door 34

    Kewaunee 59, Menominee Indian 56

    Manawa 81, Montello 56

    Marathon 63, Nekoosa 28

    Oconto 76, Crivitz 38

    Princeton/Green Lake 28, Necedah 24

    Shiocton 53, Roncalli 28

    Section 3=

    Cambridge 58, Wisconsin Heights 40

    Darlington 62, Parkview 23

    Fennimore 70, Iowa-Grant 41

    Luther 56, Boscobel 38

    Marshall 47, Waterloo 36

    Melrose-Mindoro 57, Riverdale 44

    Poynette 65, Belleville 56

    Section 4=

    Horicon 56, Williams Bay 53

    Howards Grove 69, Kohler 46

    Manitowoc Lutheran 67, New Holstein 64

    Pardeeville 58, Markesan 43

    Valders 60, St. Marys Springs 55

    Division 5=

    Section 1=

    Clayton 54, Cornell 46

    Drummond 44, Northwood 25

    Elmwood/Plum City 43, Clear Lake 38

    Gilman 71, Lake Holcombe 33

    Hurley 83, Lac Courte Oreilles 30

    McDonell Central 83, Glenwood City 27

    Mellen 67, Washburn 36

    New Auburn 46, Flambeau 33

    Owen-Withee 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

    Shell Lake 55, Mercer 41

    Siren 63, Luck 29

    Solon Springs 54, Frederic 34

    Turtle Lake 60, Thorp 54

    Winter 60, Butternut 54

    Section 2=

    Almond-Bancroft 58, Prentice 43

    Assumption 70, Port Edwards 13

    Athens 63, Rib Lake 29

    Columbus Catholic 67, Northland Lutheran 28

    Edgar 89, Tigerton 16

    Florence 61, Elcho 19

    Newman Catholic 69, Gresham Community 52

    Niagara 48, Gibraltar 32

    Pacelli 44, Rosholt 43

    Suring 54, Bowler 34

    Wausaukee 46, Gillett 43

    Section 3=

    Belmont 71, De Soto 10

    Benton 58, Highland 54

    Cashton 49, Brookwood 39

    Cochrane-Fountain City 36, Independence 27

    Hillsboro 59, Greenwood 26

    Ithaca 65, North Crawford 46

    Kickapoo 63, Argyle 20

    Lincoln 62, New Lisbon 27

    Royall 65, Eleva-Strum 32

    Shullsburg 72, Weston 23

    Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 29

    Wonewoc-Center 43, Loyal 41

    Section 4=

    Barneveld 64, Cambria-Friesland 35

    Catholic Central 38, Johnson Creek 28

    Central Wisconsin Christian 76, Oneida Nation 73

    Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 69, Heritage Christian 55

    Fall River 56, Palmyra-Eagle 52

    Hilbert 63, Salam School 41

    Monticello 70, Hustisford 38

    Oakfield 78, Marion 13

    Rio 66, Juda 27

    Sheboygan Christian 71, Chesterton 22

    Wayland Academy 69, Williams Bay Faith Christian 35

    Wild Rose 64, Stockbridge 14

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.